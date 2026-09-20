Insecurity: FERMA Begins Safety Interventions on Ondo Federal Roads

Fidelis David in Akure

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has begun clearing bushes and desilting drainage channels along the Owo–Ikare–Arigidi–Ekiti State border road in Ondo State, in a move aimed at improving road safety, easing motorists’ visibility and reducing spaces that could provide hiding places for criminals.

The intervention, being carried out under FERMA’s Routine and Preventive Maintenance Works Programme (RPMWP), covers the section of the highway between Chainage 4+000 and 32+000, with workers also removing refuse dumped along the road shoulders.

Speaking during an inspection of the ongoing work, the Federal Road Maintenance Engineer, Ondo State Field Office, Kenneth Yanum, said the exercise was designed to protect the road infrastructure, improve safety and provide temporary employment for members of the host communities.

Yanum disclosed that about 50 people had been engaged from communities along the route for the one-month maintenance programme, describing the work as part of FERMA’s mandate to preserve federal road assets.

According to him, the exercise involves the “clearing of vegetation and the waste that has been dumped on the road, and then desilting of drainages.”

He explained that overgrown vegetation could obstruct motorists’ visibility, particularly when drivers were trying to overtake or spot approaching vehicles, thereby increasing the risk of accidents.

The engineer added that clearing the drainage channels would prevent water from remaining on the roadway and eventually causing damage to the pavement.

Yanum also appealed to motorists and residents to protect public infrastructure and report damaged sections of the highway to enable the agency to respond promptly.

“Please road users, let’s take good care of our road assets, our roads. Let’s not cut the road, let’s not do things that will cause our road to get damaged,” he said.

Some road users who spoke during the inspection welcomed the intervention but appealed to the federal government to extend maintenance efforts to potholes and other deteriorated sections of the highway.

Mr. Oluyede Femi Emmanuel said the road had recorded accidents in the past and required further intervention, particularly widening and comprehensive rehabilitation.

“We are suffering on this road. Accidents used to occur on this road. But we want our government to help us on this road,” he said.

Another road user, Kutelu Olumide, acknowledged the ongoing intervention, particularly the filling of some potholes, describing it as a positive development while calling for further improvement.

“Most of the potholes have been filled, and it’s a good development. We are a bit okay with the condition of the road for now. But there is room for improvement,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Olaoba Ado described the road as being in poor condition but noted that patching works were already ongoing, while commending the vegetation clearing and drainage desilting.

Ado said the removal of the overgrown vegetation could also help address security concerns along the route by reducing areas where criminals could hide.

“It is good for them because it will reduce insecurity. Some criminals will not be able to hide inside the den. And it also increases the view of the people,” he said.

Another motorist, Mr. Christian, complained that potholes along the highway were damaging vehicle tyres and making movement difficult, but described the vegetation clearing as “a very, very good idea,” saying it would improve visibility and reduce potential hiding spots.

Mr Bamidele Godwin also said the overgrown vegetation had previously made it difficult for motorists to see clearly, especially when overtaking, adding that the intervention had improved both road safety and the sense of security among road users.

“With this job by FERMA, it’s really great. It really helps us. It eases our tension. It makes us feel safer,” Godwin added.