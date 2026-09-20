2027 Elections: Peter Obi Visits Kaduna, Cautions Politicians Against Unrealistic Promises

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called on candidates of other political parties to refrain from making unrealistic campaign promises that they cannot fulfill if they get into office.

He said that political campaigns should be demand-driven rather than mere rhetoric.

Obi, who made the statement during a town hall meeting with NDC members and supporters in Kaduna State, used the engagement to call for issue-based campaigns ahead of the general election

The former Anambra governor urged political parties to focus on the challenges facing Nigerians by engaging them directly.

Speaking on his vision for the country, the former Anambra State governor also promised that he would spend his annual holidays in Nigeria rather than abroad, if elected President.

For him, the president should remain close to the people and use such periods to visit different parts of the country, particularly communities facing insecurity and other challenges.

The NDC vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, used the town hall engagement to encourage voters to participate in the electoral process.

Party members and supporters at the meeting also had the opportunity to interact directly with the presidential candidate and raise issues concerning the political and socio-economic development of the country.

The Kaduna meeting forms part of the party’s effort to strengthen its grassroots engagement and communicate its political message to voters.