  • Sunday, 20th September, 2026

2027 Elections: Peter Obi Visits Kaduna, Cautions Politicians Against Unrealistic Promises

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called on candidates of other political parties to refrain from making unrealistic campaign promises that they cannot fulfill if they get into office.

He said that political campaigns should be demand-driven rather than mere rhetoric.

Obi, who made the statement during a town hall meeting with NDC members and supporters in Kaduna State, used the engagement to call for issue-based campaigns ahead of the general election

The former Anambra governor urged political parties to focus on the challenges facing Nigerians by engaging them directly.

Speaking on his vision for the country, the former Anambra State governor also promised that he would spend his annual holidays in Nigeria rather than abroad, if elected President.

For him, the president should remain close to the people and use such periods to visit different parts of the country, particularly communities facing insecurity and other challenges.

The NDC vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, used the town hall engagement to encourage voters to participate in the electoral process.

Party members and supporters at the meeting also had the opportunity to interact directly with the presidential candidate and raise issues concerning the political and socio-economic development of the country.

The Kaduna meeting forms part of the party’s effort to strengthen its grassroots engagement and communicate its political message to voters.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.