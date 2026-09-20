NDC Suffers Defection As Members Join PDP in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has suffered defection in Enugu State, with over 6,000 of its members joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors, led by NDC’s coordinator of Directorate of Contact and Mobilization, Godwin Obasi, were formally received into the PDP by the party leadership in Enugu Sunday.

Obasi said that the group decided to leave the NDC following what he described as the party’s decision to field unpopular candidates for various elective positions.

“We came from all 260 electoral wards and the 17 local government areas of the state,” he said. “It is within our right and choice and we did that because we know that the PDP presents a better alternative ahead of the elections in 2027.”

Receiving the defectors, the state chairman of the PDP, Vitus Okechi, described their decision as timely and patriotic, assuring them of equal rights and full participation in the activities of the party.

The PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, said that the massive defection was a boost to the party’s mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nnaji used the occasion to criticise the administration of Governor Peter Mbah, alleging that it had failed to deliver on its promises to residents.

“The major achievement of the administration has been the introduction of taxes which continues to impose hardship on residents,” he said.

He also alleged that the level of development in the state was not commensurate with the funds accruing to the government since the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

He called on the party faithful across the state to make sure that they actively participate ahead of the 2027 election because the PDP is poised to deliver governance to the people.