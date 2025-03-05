Gov Mbah Salutes Obasanjo at 88, Describes Him as a Global Leader

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in congratulating former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 88th birthday, describing him as not only a consummate nationalist, but also Nigeria’s gift to the world.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, Mbah said, “It is a great honour for me to felicitate former President, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, on his 88th birthday.

“Chief Obasanjo is an international icon, elder statesman, consummate leader, and quintessential global citizen, who by dint of tenacity, hard work, and fate, has played important roles in Nigeria’s political development and in shaping African and global affairs.

“He midwifed the transition to democratic rule as a military ruler in 1979 and as a man of destiny, he emerged from a widely condemned incarceration to take up the onerous task of rebuilding Nigeria’s international image and economy as the first elected President in the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

“While you may not always agree with all his views, his love for his country and Africa as well as the fact that he speaks and acts from the depth of his conviction and conscience is never in doubt.

“Therefore, it is my pleasure to salute and celebrate Chief Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo, GCFR, the Balogun of Owu Kingdom, a pan Nigerian, unapologetic patriot, Pan-Africanist, and a man of courage and principle on his special day.

“On behalf of my family, Government and good people of Enugu State, I pray God to grant him many more years in sound health that we may continue to draw from his wealth of knowledge, experience, and international goodwill as we strive to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”