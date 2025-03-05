CBN Appoints 16 New Directors for Key Departments

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed 16 new directors across key departments.

These appointments, which took effect from March 3, affected Monetary Policy, Trade and Exchange, Banking Supervision, Payment Systems and Consumer Protection among others.

The fresh appointment came about nine months after it relieved the previous directors from the service of the bank, including those who retired over a year ago.

The central bank had in September 2024 published an internal advertisement seeking to fill strategic departments that were headed by coordinators.

According to the new appointments, the Payment System Supervision department will be headed by Dr. Yusuf Rakiya Opeyemi.

This newly created directorate was part of a broader restructuring that split the Payments System Management Department (PSMD) into two separate units: one focused on policy and the other on supervision.

While Opeyemi will oversee the supervisory arm, a separate director has been appointed to lead the policy side. Previously, payment supervision and policy remained a single unit.

Also, Dr Aisha Isa-Olatinwo was named Director, Consumer Protection Department while Sike Rita Ijeoma will head Financial Policy and Regulation of the apex bank.

Other appointments included Dr. Obom Victor Ugbem in Monetary Policy while Farouk Mujtaba Muhammad takes charge in Reserve Management.

Mrs. Vincent Monsurat Modesola will now oversee the Strategic Management and Innovation department.

Mr. Solaja Mohammed-Jamiu Olayemi, will head the supervision of microfinance banks, mortgage banks, and finance companies while Mr. Nakorji Musa will head the Trade and Exchange department of the apex bank.

Mrs. Jide-Samuel Omoyemen Avbasowamen will head the Information Technology Department while Dr. Ojumu Adenike Olubunmi heads the Medical Services Department.

Others are Abdullahi Hamisu for the Banking Services Department; Mr. Makinde Kayode Olarewaju for Procurement and Support Services Department as well as Dr. Adedeji Adetona Sikiru, who heads the Currency Operation and Branch Management Department.

Dr. Okpanachi Usman Moses, was appointed Director, Statistics Department of the apex bank.