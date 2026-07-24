Troops Apprehend Five Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Weapons in Yobe

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with the Yobe State Hunters Group, have apprehended five suspected kidnappers and recovered weapons during an intelligence-led operation at Jegalari Village in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Confirming the operation in a statement, the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said troops of the 233 Battalion, deployed at the Damaturu Military Cantonment, carried out the raid following credible intelligence on the activities of the suspected criminal elements.

He disclosed that the operation led to the recovery of three locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, assorted ammunition and four mobile phones believed to have been used in the suspects’ criminal activities.

According to him, the suspects are currently in military custody alongside the recovered exhibits and are undergoing further investigation to determine their involvement in kidnapping and other related crimes.

Goni reiterated that Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute in denying terrorists and other criminal elements freedom of action across the North-east through sustained intelligence-driven operations.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons, movements or activities to the nearest security agency, stressing that timely and credible information from law-abiding citizens remains critical to ongoing efforts to safeguard communities and enhance security across the region.