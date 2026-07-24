NGF Lauds Tinubu for Historic Creation of Four New Army Divisions

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has welcomed President Bola Tinubu’s creation of four new Army divisions across the country.

According to a statement by NGF’s Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the simultaneous creation of four new divisions is the largest single expansion of the Nigerian Army in modern history, adding that the bold step shows the president’s renewed commitment to security of lives and property.

“We wholeheartedly welcome this development, including the president’s approval for the Army to hire 28,000 new personnel and acquire more critical military assets. We are confident that this initiative will enhance the government’s counterterrorism and anti-banditry efforts,” the statement said.

The Forum pledged its continued support for and collaboration with the president on national security and all other issues of national development.

“The Forum again urges citizens to continue to support government and security forces to strengthen security in every part of the country, including giving timely information to the security agencies,” the statement said.