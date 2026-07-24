Teni Releases Highly Anticipated EP ‘The Wellness Package’

Award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entertainer Teni has officially released her new EP, ‘The Wellness Package.’ Marking one of the most intentional chapters of her career, the project reflects deep personal growth, healing, and finding joy in everyday life.

More than just a collection of songs, ‘The Wellness Package’ serves as an open invitation into Teni’s world, inspired by her experiences over the past few years and framing wellness not as a standard of perfection, but as a lifestyle rooted in community, love, laughter, and daily self-care.

This release also signals an exciting strategic partnership as Teni joins forces with Gamma to expand her creative vision on a global scale. Larry Jackson, founder and CEO of Gamma, commended the collaboration, noting Teni’s unique ability to connect deeply with international audiences.

Sipho Dlamini, President of Gamma Africa, emphasized that Teni continues to elevate the benchmark for African music and culture, while Larry Gaaga, VP of Gamma Africa, highlighted that the project serves as an authentic reflection of who Teni is today.

Musically, the EP brings together Teni’s signature storytelling style with an impressive lineup of collaborations, featuring Olamide, Chike, and The Cavemen. The tracklist introduces powerful cuts such as ‘Zion’ featuring Olamide and ‘Wuru Maya’ featuring Chike.

Speaking on her artistic evolution and the vibrant energy steering her creative direction, Teni shares insight into her mindset for this new era. “It’s just how I was feeling,” Teni says of her creative process. “It was a new year. I was feeling the energy. You can pause but never stop.”

Breaking away from traditional music rollouts, ‘The Wellness Package’ extends beyond standard audio formats into a dynamic series of interactive fan experiences. The campaign introduces a cinematic teaser campaign, the Wellness Package Run Club designed to promote movement and community bonding, a special treasure hunt granting fans access to exclusive wellness boxes, and an immersive listening party structured to feel like stepping straight into Teni’s personal living space.

The arrival of the EP builds massively on the phenomenal momentum generated by recent hits like ‘Zion,’ which has surpassed 20 million streams, sparked over 500,000 user-generated TikTok videos, claimed the number one spot on YouTube Nigeria, and secured top positions on Spotify and Apple Music charts.

Having previously commanded stages at Coachella alongside DJ Spinall, Madison Square Garden alongside Davido, Montreal’s MURAL Festival, and London’s O2 Arena, Teni continues to solidify her legacy as one of Africa’s most singular and vibrant voices. With ‘The Wellness Package,’ she delivers a joyful celebration of self-discovery, community, and the simple moments that define true well-being.