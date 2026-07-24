Accord Receives Daily Influx of APC Defectors Across Osun, Says Campaign Council

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has reiterated its confidence in Governor Ademola Adeleke’s chances of winning the August 15 governorship election in Osun State, noting that the daily influx of members of the APC into the Accord is a pointer to where the people stand ahead of the poll.

Speaking in Osogbo, the Spokesperson of The Imole Campaign Council (TICC), Barrister Pelumi Olajengbe, stressed that democracy is a game of numbers and that the reality in Osun today is that Governor Adeleke is the choice of the people.

He said: “While the people are daily professing their acceptance for Governor Adeleke by openly aligning with his re-election bid, the Osun APC is busy promoting violence and terrorising the people.”

Olajengbe noted that, as a campaign, the council maintains that winning support should be voluntary and not coerced through threat or force. According to him, if the people are rejecting the APC, it is because it failed them in the past and they cannot trust it with their leadership.

“We expect the APC to reflect on its past misdeed, show remorse and apologise to the people. Thinking it can lord itself on the people through violence has no place in a democracy, and we strongly reject this armstrong tactics that try to usurp the power of the people to make their choice freely,” he said.

He added: “The support for Governor Adeleke is rooted in performance and no amount of violence or threat will dissuade it. Across Osun, the people appreciate what Governor Adeleke has done so far and want the good work to continue.”

Olajengbe further said: “We appreciate the overwhelming confidence of the people, which has now extended to APC members, who are now daily joining the movement to sustain the progress Osun is witnessing under Governor Adeleke.”

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Osun for their support, saying: “Our campaign sincerely appreciate Osun people for their courage and support so far, and enjoin them to remain strong and refuse to surrender to violence. Governor Adeleke has shown that government can actually work for the people and they must come out in large number to cast their ballots to ensure that the good work extend into another four years.”