House Committee Extends Deadline for Submission of Memoranda on State Creation, LGAs

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution has announced extension of the deadline for submission of memoranda on the creation of additional states and local government areas in Nigeria.

According to a circular signed by the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Review Committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Monday, the new deadline for submission is now March 26, 2025 and not March 5, 2025 as earlier announced.

Kalu said the extension was in response to public requests for additional time, adding the committee remains committed to supporting legitimate efforts that align with the constitutional provisions.

The committee also reminded proponents of state and local government creation that all submissions must strictly comply with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

It explained that Section 8(1) requires that a request, supported by at least a two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding the creation of the new state, must be received by the National Assembly in each of the following: the Senate and the House of Representatives, the House of Assembly of the affected area, and the Local Government Councils of the affected area.

The committee also reminded advocates for the creation of additional Local Government Areas that Section 8 of the Constitution applies to this process.

It noted that specifically, in accordance with Section 8(3), the outcomes of votes by the State Houses of Assembly and the referendum must be forwarded to the National Assembly for further legislative action.

The committee stressed that submissions should be made in triplicate to the Secretariat of the Committee, Room H331, House of Representatives, White House, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

It added that soft copies must also be sent electronically to info@hccr.gov.ng.

It also directed further enquiries to the Clerk of the Committee, Wali Shehu, stressing that it will only consider proposals that comply with the stipulated guidelines.