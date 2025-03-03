ECOWAS Highlights Progress of Region’s  Energy Information System

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has highlighted the key successes of its designed Energy Information System (EIS), noting that the initiative has streamlined access to energy information on the continent.

The Director of Energy and Mines at the ECOWAS Commission, Dabire Bayaornibè, reiterated this in Lagos during ECOWAS-EIS four-day workshop which brought together representatives from ECOWAS member states, specialized energy agencies, and the ECOWAS Directorate of Energy and Mines to enhance energy data management and integration across the region.

Bayaornibè stated that ECOWAS-EIS launched in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau in 2023 is to enable reliable collection, storage, and dissemination of energy data.

He said that the initiative also served as a platform to better guide policymakers, investors, and researchers with accurate energy information.

According to him, “Prior to birthing EIS, several member states struggled to track energy usage and outages.

“Today, through ECOWAS-EIS, we are able to improve access to accurate data, enhance national energy information systems, and strengthen regional integration. Now, we can boast of data on electricity access, energy production and consumption, energy infrastructure and energy efficiency, amongst others, enabling effective monitoring and planning.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, stated that the workshop was a step towards consolidating three years effort of a unified ECOWAS Energy Information System.

“The first workshop, held in Accra, Ghana, in 2022, provided an assessment of our energy information system. Côte d’Ivoire hosted the second edition in 2023, leading to improvements in data quality. This third workshop in Lagos now focuses on consolidating our progress and expanding the system across member states,” he said.

Guinea-Bissau’s Director of Energy Planning and Statistics, Mohammadu Saido Baldi, urged nations not to shy away from asking questions from successful examples, noting that Guinea-Bissau’s is doing same to improve its national energy database.

“A well-structured energy information system is essential for developing informed policies and achieving long-term energy security,” he said.

The ECOWAS-EIS workshop aligns with Priority Action 1.6 of the updated ECOWAS Energy Policy, and aims to improve governance and performance in the energy sector by enhancing data access and harmonisation.