My Wife Confided in Me About Her Interactions with Akpabio, Natasha’s Husband Reveals

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, and Wale Igbintade in Lagos

The verbal exchanges between the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, took a fresh turn yesterday as her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, revealed that his wife had confided in him about her interactions with Akpabio.



Chief Uduaghan, who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, also disclosed that despite meeting with Akpabio and reaching an agreement with him on an amicable settlement of the issue, his wife continued to express concerns about Akpabio’s harassment.



While urging the Senate and Akpabio to accord his wife the respect and dignity she deserves, Chief Uduaghan expressed his unwavering faith in his wife’s loyalty and full commitment to their marriage, which he described as being grounded in love, compassion, and mutual respect.



This is just as a former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has called for a transparent investigation into the allegations levelled against the Senate president.



Meanwhile, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has also called on the wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Unoma Akpabio, to stay out of the allegations and allow her husband to defend himself.

However, Mrs. Akpabio has filed multiple lawsuits at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, against Akpoti-Uduaghan, seeking N250 billion in damages for alleged defamation.

In a statement issued yesterday, Chief Uduaghan stated that he would never trade his wife for anything, adding that she is the greatest joy of his life.



“I have unwavering faith in my wife’s loyalty and am fully committed to our marriage, which is grounded in love, compassion, and mutual respect. I would never trade her for anything, as she is the greatest joy of my life,” he explained.



He added: “My wife is a devoted partner, and the bond we share is deep and unwavering. She has always remained truthful, even in the face of adversity.”

Chief Uduaghan stated that he had initially resolved to refrain from commenting on the ongoing dispute between his beloved wife, and the Senate president.



He, however, added that recent developments prompted him to issue a statement, stressing that certain sentiments were being unnecessarily stirred, distracting from the serious underlying issues, which should concern all individuals with strong family values.

Chief Uduaghan further revealed that his wife had confided in him about her interactions with the Senate president, whom he considered a family friend.



“I had initially resolved to refrain from commenting on the ongoing dispute between my beloved wife, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“However, recent developments have compelled me to issue this statement. It is clear that certain sentiments are being stirred up unnecessarily, distracting from the serious underlying allegations, which should concern every discerning individual with sound family values.



“Without prejudice to the ongoing legal proceedings, I wish to emphasise that my wife was duly elected by her people due to the immense love, respect, and confidence they have in her and she is committed to delivering quality representation to her district and the nation at large.

“She is a devoted wife, and the bond we share is deep and unwavering. She has always remained truthful, even in the face of adversity.



“My wife has confided in me about her interactions with the Senate President, whom I considered a family friend. In response, I approached the matter with the utmost maturity and responsibility, as it is my duty as a traditional leader who has immense respect for constituted authority and upholds core family values, fostering peace and harmony.



“I personally met with the Senate President and respectfully urged him to extend the courtesy and respect my wife deserves, while also honouring the friendship between us. We reached an understanding and agreed to resolve the issue amicably.



“However, despite this agreement, my wife continues to express concerns about the harassment she has endured from the Senate President,” Uduaghan explained.

He urged the Senate and Akpabio to treat his beloved wife with the respect and dignity she truly deserves “while the relevant authorities and the court determine the underlying issues.”

Saraki Calls for Transparent Investigation

Meanwhile, a former President of the Senate, Dr. Saraki, has called for a transparent investigation into the allegations made against Akpabio by the Kogi senator.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Saraki emphasised the importance of a fair and transparent inquiry to uncover the truth and safeguard the integrity of the Senate.

He warned that the Senate, as a vital institution, must be protected from any actions that could tarnish its reputation.



Saraki expressed his sadness over the negative impact it has had on the Senate’s image.

He called for all parties involved to carefully consider the consequences of their actions, ensuring that nothing undermines the institution’s credibility.

He also urged adherence to the Constitution, Senate rules, and parliamentary conventions in resolving the issue.



Saraki called on the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to conduct an open and transparent investigation, with both parties fully cooperating.

He recalled a similar situation during his time as Senate President when he faced allegations but allowed for a transparent investigation, which ultimately cleared his name.



“Let me make it clear without any ambiguity that I am neither stating that Akpabio is guilty of anything nor am I expressing the opinion that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is right in her actions and claims. My position is that an investigation is needed to find out the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate,” Saraki added.

The dispute between Natasha and Akpabio began after she refused to sit in a designated seat during a Senate session, citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules.



Tensions escalated further when she appeared on ARISE NEWS Channel on Friday, accusing Akpabio of blocking her motions, maligning her, and intimidating her after she allegedly rejected his sexual advances.

In response, Mrs. Akpabio held a press conference in Abuja and dismissed the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against her husband.



She asserted that both families had shared a cordial relationship for years, long before Natasha’s marriage, and suggested that the claims were baseless.

Let Your Husband Defend Himself, Natasha Advises Senate President’s Wife

However, in a letter dated March 1, 2025, addressed to Mrs. Akpabio through her lawyer, Mr. Victor Giwa, Natasha advised her to refrain from getting involved in the matter.

The letter stressed that the accusations were personal to the Senate President and that he should be left to defend himself.

The letter stated that she had enough evidence to back up her claims, urging the wife to allow her husband to defend himself for the sake of her sanity and family.

“Our client has concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations. We will suggest that you leave the defence of the allegations for the Senate President to maintain your sanity and that of your family.”

Akpabio’s Wife Slams N250bn Suit against Natasha

Meanwhile, Mrs. Akpabio has filed multiple lawsuits at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, against Natasha, claiming N250 billion in damages for what she described as “scandalous and salacious” comments.

In the suit, she claimed that the accusations have caused her and her children “emotional and psychological abuse.”

The court is being asked to issue a restraining order, preventing Natasha from making further “spiteful” statements that infringe on her fundamental human rights.

She stated that Suit No: CV/814/25 was brought pursuant to Section 34(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Articles 4 & 5 of The African Charter on Human And Peoples Rights (Ratification And Enforcement Act) Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

While demanding the sum of N1billion as punitive and exemplary damages, she is also seeking “an order mandating the defendant to issue a formal written retraction of the defamatory words and tender an unconditional apology to the claimant and her family, to be published in two nationally-read newspapers to wit: The Guardian and THISDAY Newspapers.