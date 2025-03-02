Lagos Assembly Crisis: Lawmakers Lack Absolute Powers to Remove or Install Their Leaders, Says GAC

Segun James

The Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, has opened up on the controversy in the Lagos State House of Assembly.



Speaking for the first time since the removal of Mr Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker and his replacement with Mrs Mojisola Meranda on January 13, 2025, the APC leader stated that whereas the lawmakers have no absolute powers to remove or install their leaders, neither the GAC nor the party was consulted.



Both Obasa and Meranda are now laying claim to the Speakership of the House of Assembly.

The GAC is the highest decision-making organ of the APC, which has held a series of meetings with the aggrieved lawmakers since the crisis started.



Speaking with journalists Olusi said: “Members of the GAC are not members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to allegedly be behind the removal of Obasa. It can’t be true.

“We read it also that morning. The lawmakers carried it out without consulting the party and those of us in the GAC. That is our position.



“We invited all of them and insisted that all of them are products of the party. They lodged their complaints and we listened to them.

“I blamed them for one thing and that is for not lodging the complaints earlier before the party. It is for the party to decide; they (lawmakers) have no absolute power to remove and install their leaders.

“Nobody can become a member of the House of Assembly unless sponsored by a political party and the sponsors are the inspectors.”



He however added that discussions were ongoing to resolve the crisis.

“The problem is the speaker (Obasa) and his colleagues, which had led to his removal. It is a dispute among them.



“Currently, there is a high-powered committee of the party led by Chief Bisi Akande and members, including Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and former APC National Vice Chairman, South-west, Chief Pius Akinyelure and others.

“They are working and making efforts to resolve the matter. I know they are in consultation with the House of Assembly, Obasa and the other Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.



“Those of us in the GAC and the Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi are doing all within our power to assist the committee,” he added.