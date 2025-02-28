Lagos CP Reinstates Security for Hon. Meranda, Says Initial Withdrawal Part of Ongoing Police Audit  of Personnel 

*Says Obasa was given police aide because of threat to life, family

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following the alarm raised by the embattled Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, over the withdrawal of her four armed police details, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, said they have been reinstated.

According to the CP, the security aides were initially withdrawn because the command were carrying out an ongoing audit and review of police personnel assigned to individuals, groups, and organisations across the state.

He said contrary to allegations that the command had withdrawn her aides because they took sides in the ongoing battle of supremacy, they were immediately reinstated and reassigned to her after verifying their deployment.

On the situation at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jimoh, who distanced the command from break-in at the speaker’s office, confirmed that Hon. Mudashiru Obasa had applied for police protection due to threats against his life and family.

“His request was approved strictly for security reasons but the Lagos State Police Command is not aware of how or when the office of the Speaker was broken into. Our responsibility is to provide security coverage for the House of Assembly, not to be involved in any internal political matters,” he clarified.

He said following the recent tensions at the Assembly complex, the police have reinforced security with additional deployments.

“We have deployed more personnel, including the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Units, Special Protection Units, Bomb Squads, and conventional police teams. Armoured Personnel Carriers and patrol units have also been stationed to prevent any disturbances,” he disclosed.

Jimoh reaffirmed the neutrality of the Lagos State Police Command and assured residents that security had been restored at the Assembly.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to maintaining law and order. We urge everyone to go about their lawful duties peacefully. Our officers will continue to act in the best interest of public safety and will not be drawn into political conflicts,” he concluded.

Jimoh stated that the audit, which has been ongoing for several days, is a routine procedure aimed at ensuring that all police personnel are properly accounted for, including their firearms and other crime-fighting equipment.

He emphasised that the process is not limited to Lagos State alone, as similar reviews are being conducted across all police commands in the country.

He said: “This periodic audit is a statutory procedure meant to ensure that police personnel are accounted for, including their firearms and other crime-fighting equipment. It also allows us to confirm that officers are on their assigned duty posts and that no police resources are being misused.”

According to him, the exercise also helps the command identify officers deployed to unapproved locations or engaged in unauthorised duties.

“The audit has revealed cases of police personnel being posted without approval or engaging in unapproved assignments.

“Officers found on unauthorised duty posts will be withdrawn and redeployed to police posts, stations, divisions, and area commands where they are needed most,” he said.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of ensuring proper deployment, given the limited number of police officers available in Lagos.

“Lagos, as the Centre of Excellence, has a population of over 20 million people, yet the police force in the state has fewer than 18,000 personnel.

“This means every officer must be strategically stationed to ensure maximum security and protection for the lives and property of residents,” he explained.

Jimoh further stated that the ongoing audit is in the interest of public safety and has no political or personal undertones.

“This exercise is not targeted at any individual. It is purely for public interest and the effective management of our personnel. As I speak with you, several prominent personalities and individuals have complied with the process,” he said.

He also addressed the situation of business executives and prominent individuals who have police security but lack valid approval.

“For those without valid approval, I advise them to revalidate their status or apply afresh to the Inspector-General of Police for their requests to be reviewed. Any police personnel found to be deployed to individuals without approval will be withdrawn across the state,” he warned.

Jimoh reiterated that the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police Force has been mandated to provide security coverage for any Nigerian requiring police protection.

Moving forward, he said the deployment of police personnel for personal security will be centrally handled at the Force Headquarters.

“In some cases during the audit, we discovered that approvals for some police personnel in Lagos State could not be traced or verified.

“However, those affected can still apply to the Inspector-General of Police for proper approval. Such applications will be treated urgently on merit, as stipulated in police regulations,” he noted.