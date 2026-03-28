Ezechukwu Emerges Fastest Woman of 2026  MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays

Momentum surged on Day 2 of the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays in Jos, as finals across multiple age categories lit up the New Jos Stadium in Plateau State following an action-packed opening day.

The women’s Junior 100m delivered one of the standout moments of the day, with Miracle Ezechukwu reaffirming her dominance. The N-Youth Sports athlete successfully defended her title in 11.42s, coming off a sensational semifinal performance where she clocked a Personal Best (PB) of 11.26s. The time not only set a new MTN CHAMPS U-20 record but also stands as the Nigerian Lead this season, moving her to joint 5th on the Nigerian U-20 all-time list.

Team MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo finished 2nd in 11.65s, while Rosemary Nwankwo placed 3rd in 11.78s. Both athletes had earlier impressed in the semifinals, clocking 11.52s to qualify for the World U-20 Championships, and 11.44s respectively—the latter her fastest time under all conditions.

In the Junior men’s 100m, Team MTN’s Emmanuel Akolo proved class knows no category. Competing up an age group despite being eligible for the Youth division, he stormed to victory in a wind-aided 10.63s—his fastest time under any condition. His MoC Athletics Academy teammates, Reuben Destiny (10.74s) and Alvin Onyeama (10.76s), completed the podium.

Team MTN’s Toheebat Jimoh continued her fine form, sprinting to victory in the women’s 100m in a PB of 12.03s—an improvement on her mark from two years ago. Earlier, she had claimed Silver in the 400m in a Season’s Best (SB) of 53.88s. Ojone Akubo-Adegbe and Chidera Ajeroh finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Okechukwu Ezeh dominated the men’s 100m, winning in 10.61s after setting the pace in the semifinals with a PB of 10.47s. Aina Precious (10.70s) and Enoch Dabo (10.76s) followed in 2nd and 3rd.

In the Youth Boys’ 100m, Team MTN athlete Fervent Edet maintained a flawless run across all rounds, upgrading his Silver from the Calabar leg to GOLD in Jos with a winning time of 11.15s. Shabi Weynom (12.08s) and Matthew Ngowu (12.37s) completed the podium.

Team Beacon Power Services (BPS) athlete Rebecca Enilolobo claimed victory in the Youth Girls’ 100m ahead of Rofiat Bakare of Girl’s Grammar School, Ijebu-Igbo, and Josephine Onyemauche of Fast Feet.

In the Cadet ranks, Honor Anthony won the Girls’ 100m in 14.50s, narrowly ahead of Nantap Zachariah and Acelynn Alex, who both clocked 14.62s. Attach Boyi mirrored that dominance in the Boys’ race, taking the title in 13.18s ahead of Mohammed Khalid (13.35s) and Chibuez Nwagwe (13.67s).

The 400m events also produced thrilling performances. Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo powered to a commanding win in the men’s race, clocking a lifetime best of 46.26s. Teammate Benjamin Magaji followed with a PB of 47.17s for 2nd, while Mfoniso Frank secured 3rd in 47.24s—also a PB.

In the Junior men’s 400m, Team MTN’s Michael Aniche proved his Calabar triumph was no fluke, surging from behind to win in a massive PB of 48.19s. Prosper Ushie (48.68s PB) and Chinedu Victor (50.01s) rounded out the top three.

Faustina Obi took the women’s 400m title in 55.40s, ahead of Chioma Edeh (55.79s) and Oluchi Ezeh (56.78s).

The Youth Girls’ 400m saw a dominant solo effort from Team MTN’s Chizoba Onyemauwa, who raced against the clock to post a PB of 58.19s, finishing well ahead of Patience Shepnan (1:10.06) and Juliet Nwoye (1:15.60).

Zikirullah Ibrahim claimed the Youth Boys’ 400m title ahead of Nuhu Bamiyan and Abdulmalik Aliyu (55.74s).

In the Cadet Girls’ 400m, Esther Abedwunmi delivered an impressive victory ahead of 100m champion Honor Anthony and Yashim Zugwai. Meanwhile, Kyspan Bitrus emerged winner of the Cadet Boys’ race, finishing ahead of Ahmad Lawal and Rotshak Luka.