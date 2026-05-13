NPA Mourns Erakhifu, Appreciates Decades Of Dedication, Contributions To Project Corporate Image

Juliet Akoje In Abuja

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has expressed sadness over the demise of one of its staff, late Paul Ikherovba Erakhifu popularly known as “Texas” who died on Friday 1st May, 2026

In a tribute, the General Manager (GM), Corporate Affairs, NPA, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, described the deceased as a dedicated staff who sacrificed a lot to the growth of the organisation through his contribution to project it’s positive image.

He recalled that, late Erakhifu started From a humble beginning with the NPA when he was employed on October 17th 1994 as a junior staff on Grade Level 3.

He however informed that, by dint of diligence, determination, discipline and desire rose to the role of a senior staff Grade Level 13 in a career marked by sterling contributions and indelible impact till his return to his maker.

Onyemekara stated, “Although we cannot determine our appointed date of birth and death, we definitely can determine how we want to be remembered, Texas by his uncommon commitment to his craft (Photography) and his contagious sense of humor which he generously doled out to all who came in contact with him definitely and intentionally set out to remembered for good.

“Looking back, it is plausible that with his popular refrain “you have made my day” and “powerful” which were his default response to most of those who encountered him on and off duty, late Texas was informing us that he would make his days on earth powerful, which he did with grace and honor as can be gleaned from his professional and career trajectory.

“Not one to squander opportunities for career growth and personal development, Texas proceeded to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature in the year 2005, Master Degree in International Relations in 2012 and a Master of Science (MSc.) in Mass Communication.

“Poised to get ahead and be equal to the exigencies of his chosen craft Texas trained at the London Film Academy, London Academy of Media, Film & Television and the Texas School of Photography USA in fulfillment of his lifelong admiration for the American city of Texas for which he adopted the sobriquet “TEXAS”.

“The life and times of Texas validated the Biblical truism that “that a man diligent in his business shall stand before kings and not mean men”. Indeed, Texas was diligent in his business and stood before kings both in Nigeria and Internationally as he was widely travelled for high level official engagements in company of various chief executives of the Authority to Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, USA, Japan, Ghana, Togo, Congo, Guinea, South Africa, amongst others.

“Although Texas will be sorely missed and has left a vacuum so wide and difficult to fill, we will take solace in the immortal words of James Wrubel that “no one truly dies who is remembered”. We continue to remember and celebrate his good deeds, exceptional sense of humor and his contribution to the advancement of knowledge evidenced his authorship of two books with which he lighted paths and lightened burdens”