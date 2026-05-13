  • Wednesday, 13th May, 2026

Three Killed as Gunmen Attack Kano Community

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Panic gripped Yankamaye community in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, Kano State, after armed attackers raided the area on Monday night, leaving three dead and forcing residents to abandon their homes.

 According to residents, the assailants invaded the community, shooting sporadically at residents and homes, which sparked widespread fear and confusion. 

 One of the residents, Saifullahi Sulaiman Sorodaya, said many villagers abandoned their homes as the gunmen continued firing indiscriminately.

“The attackers entered the town shooting without stopping, and people had no option but to run for their lives,” he said.

Another resident, Madahuru Isah Ibrahim, disclosed that several people sustained injuries during the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, residents of Yankamaye and neighbouring communities appealed to security agencies to intensify surveillance and deploy additional personnel to prevent further attacks in the area.

As of press time, security agencies were yet to issue any official statement regarding the incident.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.