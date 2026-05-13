Three Killed as Gunmen Attack Kano Community

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Panic gripped Yankamaye community in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, Kano State, after armed attackers raided the area on Monday night, leaving three dead and forcing residents to abandon their homes.

According to residents, the assailants invaded the community, shooting sporadically at residents and homes, which sparked widespread fear and confusion.

One of the residents, Saifullahi Sulaiman Sorodaya, said many villagers abandoned their homes as the gunmen continued firing indiscriminately.

“The attackers entered the town shooting without stopping, and people had no option but to run for their lives,” he said.

Another resident, Madahuru Isah Ibrahim, disclosed that several people sustained injuries during the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, residents of Yankamaye and neighbouring communities appealed to security agencies to intensify surveillance and deploy additional personnel to prevent further attacks in the area.

As of press time, security agencies were yet to issue any official statement regarding the incident.