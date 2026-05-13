  • Wednesday, 13th May, 2026

Education Consultant Urges Youths to Embrace AI Literacy

Education | 7 seconds ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

As AI continuously disrupts modern education, Nigerian youths have been urged to embrace new technical skills to align with modern technological innovation.
Speaking at its second career fair, the MD of Fastrack Academy, Dr Oladapo Akinloye, an educational consultant, said that Nigerian youths must embrace AI skills quickly, as it will displace repetitive jobs while creating new roles.
“How can we improve productivity? Because the operating environment, what’s called capital, is not enough. So everybody’s looking at how we can do more with less of what is available. So artificial intelligence is coming into that space to remove all those repetitive jobs.
“That is why we organised this. Nigerian education must position our youths for the opportunities. There will be new jobs created by the displaced ones. There will be new opportunities,” Akinloye stated.
The COO, Praxis MCE, Oghara Adebusuyi, said that Nigerian youths need to upskill to remain relevant in society.
“So the youths need to equip themselves with new skills, upgrade themselves with new skills, so that they can be relevant in whatever profession they find themselves in. Otherwise, the education they get in the school will not be sufficient for them to compete favourably and add value in this current world,” she said.

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