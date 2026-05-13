Coronation Asset Management Unveils Equity Fund to Tap Rally in Nigerian Stocks

Nume Ekeghe

Coronation Asset Management has launched the Coronation Equity Fund, an open-ended collective investment scheme aimed at giving investors structured access to the long-term growth opportunities in Nigeria’s equities market amid renewed momentum on the Nigerian Exchange.

In 2025, the NGX All-Share Index delivered a 51.19 per cent return, reaching historic highs on the back of stronger corporate earnings, macroeconomic reforms, and renewed investor confidence. For those who stayed invested, the gains were real. For those who stayed on the sidelines, the cost of inaction was equally real.

The firm in a statement noted that the Coronation Equity Fund is designed for investors seeking professionally managed exposure to long-term opportunities within the Nigerian equities market – not just for one cycle, but over time.

Commenting on fund, Managing Director of Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “Nigeria continues to reward patient, disciplined investors. The Coronation Equity Fund exists for those who are building something that lasts, wealth that compounds over time, guided by rigorous research and active portfolio management. Our role is to help clients transform their financial aspirations into enduring legacies.”

The Fund invests at least 70 per cent of its assets in listed Nigerian equities, with the flexibility to hold fixed-income and money market instruments for liquidity management. Investment decisions are driven by a bottom-up stock selection process, meaning each holding is assessed on its own fundamentals, not simply its sector or index weight.

The minimum investment is N50,000, with additional subscriptions in multiples of N5,000. The minimum holding period is 180 days.

According to them, investors can subscribe through the Coronation Wealth App, the Coronation Wealth Hub or by completing a physical subscription form at company’s office in Lagos.

The Fund is custodied by Access Bank Plc and held in trust by Paxhill Minerva Limited, within a regulatory framework overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Coronation Equity Fund sits within a broader suite of managed funds and portfolio services offered by Coronation Asset Management, built on three decades of financial leadership within the Coronation Group. The launch reinforces the firm’s commitment to helping investors navigate markets with discipline, insight, and a long-term perspective.