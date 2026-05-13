LASEPA Seeks Stakeholders’ Collaboration as Noise Complaints Rise in Lagos

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday disclosed that about 65 per cent of complaints received from residents are related to noise pollution, underscoring the urgent need for stronger stakeholders’ collaboration and sustained public advocacy to tackle the challenge.

The General Manager of the agency, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, made this known at the 11th noiseless Lagos summit with the theme: ‘Advancing Sound Control and Technology in an Emerging Smart City’.

He stated that the agency was prioritising dialogue and advocacy as part of efforts to reduce the need for enforcement actions across the state.

According to him, while regulation and enforcement remain critical tools, they are not sufficient on their own to address the growing concerns around excessive noise in Lagos.

“As the Environmental Protection Agency, one of our core responsibilities is regulating noise pollution, and it accounts for about 65 per cent of complaints we receive from the public. This shows why it is important for us to continuously engage stakeholders and advocate responsible practices,” Ajayi said.

The general manager noted that the agency’s engagement drive targets a broad range of businesses and institutions, including religious centres, event centres, lounges, and other commercial operators, stressing the need for them to balance business interests with the well-being and quality of life of neighbouring residents.

He explained that the forum was designed to deepen understanding of existing regulatory limits and encourage compliance through dialogue rather than sanctions.

Describing operators as critical partners in environmental sustainability, he said LASEPA was committed to working collaboratively with all sectors to ensure a healthier and more livable Lagos.

He also emphasised the importance of involving young people in environmental advocacy, noting that students were deliberately invited to the event as part of efforts to build a lasting culture of environmental responsibility.

“If we want to achieve lasting behavioural change, we must start with the children. They will take the message home to their parents and grow into environmentally conscious adults,” he added.

The engagement brought together representatives from religious organisations, the tourism and hospitality sector, business operators,s and students, all aimed at promoting compliance and fostering a cleaner, quieter environment in Lagos.

In her presentation, a stamember ff in the Office of Physical Planning, Mujidah Olaide, noted that the government remains committed to protecting the environment and safeguarding the health of residents, while urging Lagosians to refrain from contributing to noise pollution.

She stressed that environmental protection is a shared responsibility, adding that sustained advocacy and public sensitisation were already yielding positive results in reducing noise pollution across the state.

“It is a collective responsibility; everyone has a role to play. We are happy that through continuous advocacy, noise pollution is gradually reducing in Lagos,” she said.

Also speaking, Olaide Ismael of the Office of Physical Planning, emphasised the need for residents to comply with environmental laws and standards, noting that public education and awareness are essential to the success of such initiatives.

He underscored the importance of data gathering in regulatory activities, saying it plays a critical role in planning and informed decision-making.

“There is a need for proper data gathering in our regulations because it supports effective planning and decision-making. We all have to begin to plan responsibly,” he said.

Ismael, however, expressed concern over the economic impact of noise pollution in Nigeria, revealing that about £990 billion is lost annually due to its effects, while noting that excessive noise also affects people’s concentration and productivity.

The event witnessed the presentation of prizes/ trophies to the winners of the 2026 International Noise Awareness Day (INAD) inter-district essay competition titled: ‘Technology and Noise: Who Bears the Responsibility and Consequences?