YIN to Train Additional 2000 Nigerian Youths on Digital Skills

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Young Innovators of Nigeria(YIN), Joy Buba, said they’re upscaling the previous 1000 trainees to 3000 by training 2000 more young Nigerians on foundational and practical Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital Innovation and emerging technologies.

Joy Buba disclosed this in a statement she personally signed and made available to the media on Monday.

Where she said that after successfully training over 1000 young Nigerians on digital skills; they’re upscaling with 2000 more.trainees.

Buba stated that YIN is set to train 2000 more young Nigerians on digital skills in irs cohort 2 after successfully training over 1000 in April this year in cohort 1.

“Following the remarkable success of its inaugural cohort in April 2026, where over 1,000 young Nigerians received foundational and practical training in Artificial Intelligence, digital innovation,

and emerging technologies, the organisation is now scaling the initiative to train an additional 2,000 young people virtually across Nigeria.

“With over 3,000 projected beneficiaries within months, the programme is rapidly emerging as one of Nigeria’s most ambitious youth-led AI literacy and digital empowerment initiatives.

According to her, “the initiative focuses on high impact, income generating digital skills including: AI-powered content creation, digital storytelling and media innovation, YouTube monetisation and creator economy systems and others

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Buba stressed the need for Nigeria not to remain on the sidelines of the global AI revolution.

“Artificial Intelligence is reshaping economies, industries, governance, education, media, and the future of work globally. Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, and we believe that with the right access to digital knowledge and innovation platforms, our youths can become global creators, solution providers, and technology entrepreneurs.”

She further noted that the programme is not only about technology training, but about building economic pathways for young Nigerians through digital innovation, remote work opportunities,

and participation in the global creator economy.

“Our mission is to simplify access to emerging technologies and democratise

innovation for every young Nigerian, regardless of location or background. We are building a generation that can compete globally, create sustainable income online, and contribute meaningfully to national GDP growth through technology and innovation.”

She called for increased access to digital training and tools to empower young Africans to play a major role in the fourth industrial revolution.

“As Africa positions itself within the fourth Industrial revolution, development experts continue to stress that large scale investment in AI literacy and digital skills training will be essential for unlocking economic opportunities across the continent.”