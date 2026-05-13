Bart Nnaji Foundation Launches Innovation Challenge to Transform Palm Wine Harvesting, Winners to Share N25m

The Bart Nnaji Foundation has launched the Bart Nnaji Innovation Challenge, a practical innovation competition calling on bold thinkers, builders, creators, and problem-solvers to design safer ways of harvesting palm wine without climbing trees.

According to a statement signed by David Nwobodo on behalf of the foundation, which was established in 1983, the winners will share N25 million, with the first winner going home with N10m and three others getting the remaining N15m.

The competition is open to undergraduate and graduate students as well those doing the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and independent researchers.

The competition, according to Nwobodo, “is aimed at encouraging practical engineering solutions that can protect life, support rural enterprise, and modernize palm wine harvesting without erasing its cultural value. “The challenge focuses on a real and long-standing problem within Nigeria’s traditional palm wine industry: how to preserve an important cultural and economic practice while reducing the risks faced by traditional palm wine harvesters”.

Nwobodo continued: “For generations, palm wine harvesting has remained an important part of community life, supporting families, local traders, small businesses, ceremonies, festivals, and social gatherings across many communities. However, the traditional method often requires harvesters to climb tall palm trees using ropes, pegs, and improvised tools, a process that is physically demanding and dangerous”.

The foundation noted that as many experienced traditional harvesters grow older, and fewer young people are willing to embrace such hazardous work, the future of palm wine harvesting now requires safer, smarter, and more practical solutions.

“The challenge is simple: design a safe way to harvest palm wine without climbing trees”.

Participants are expected to develop practical ideas that can reduce or eliminate the need for harvesters to climb tall trees. Proposed solutions may involve engineering, mechanics, automation, local materials, improved tools, modified harvesting systems, or any creative approach that can make palm wine harvesting safer and more efficient.

“At the heart of the challenge is one goal: protect lives while supporting local enterprise,” the foundation stated.

Dr Ifeabunike Joseph Dioha, a highly regarded Professor of Industrial Chemistry and Energy Studies, and Director of Renewable Energy Projects at the Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN) in Delta State, described the initiative as a timely intervention that connects science, engineering, innovation, and community development.

“This is the kind of innovation challenge that should excite students, researchers, and practical problem-solvers because it applies science to a real-life problem,” Professor Dioha said.

Dioha, who is also a former director of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in the Presidency, Abuja, noted that some of his postgraduate students are already participating in the challenge.

“I am pleased that some of my postgraduate students are participating. It gives them the opportunity to think practically, design responsibly, and contribute to a solution that can have direct impact on society,” he added.

According to statement, the challenge is open to individuals and teams with innovative ideas. Students, engineers, makers, builders, technicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and practical problem-solvers are encouraged to apply. The winner will receive a ₦10,000,000 Grand Prize. Prototype development funding support will also be provided for the top three finalists to help them build and test their solutions, while travel support will be provided for the top three finalists attending the pitch defense.

Interested individuals and teams can register through the official competition page. Entries close on 27th May 2026.