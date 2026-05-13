Obasanjo, Adedoyin, Others to Call for Stronger Leadership at Rotary Confab

Sunday Okobi

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, District Governor, Rotary International District 9112 2025–2026 Rotary Year, Lanre Adedoyin, the global President of the club, and other important local and global personalities will take advantage of this year’s Rotary conference to call for higher service, stronger leadership, greater impact, deeper partnerships, and sustainable community transformation in Nigeria and globally.

While addressing journalists yesterday at a press conference held in Lagos to usher in the Rotary Conference, Adedonyin disclosed that President Obasanjo would deliver the keynote address as the chief guest speaker.

He further stated that the much-anticipated Elevate Discon 2026, the annual District Conference of Rotary International District 9112, is scheduled for May 14 to 17, 2026, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The district governor told journalists that this year’s conference has a special theme: ‘Elevate’ which is “a call to higher service, stronger leadership, greater impact, deeper partnerships, and sustainable community transformation. It reflects our collective resolve as Rotarians to rise above limitations and elevate humanity through purposeful service.

“Elevate Discon 2026 promises to be one of the most impactful and transformational district conferences ever organised within our District. The conference will bring together distinguished leaders from different sectors, including government, business, academia, diplomacy, civil society, traditional institutions, and the international Rotary family.

“We are particularly honoured that the conference will be held within the iconic and globally respected Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, a symbol of leadership, statesmanship, history, and national development. The choice of venue aligns perfectly with the conference’s focus on leadership, governance, peace building, and nation building.”

Adedonyin stated that one of the major highlights of the conference would be keynote engagements and strategic conversations centred on leadership and sustainable development.

According to him, “The conference will also feature: humanitarian and developmental discussions; youth empowerment initiatives; economic and investment conversations; public health and education interventions; recognition of outstanding service personalities; cultural and fellowship activities; and networking and partnership opportunities for sustainable impact.

“As Rotarians, we remain committed to our core areas of focus, which include: peace building and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment, water, sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, community, economic development, and environmental sustainability. Through these focus areas, Rotary continues to touch lives positively across communities in Lagos and Ogun States and beyond.”

He added that the conference would not merely be a gathering of Rotarians; “it is a platform for ideas, collaborations, solutions, and actions that can help shape a better society. It is an avenue to inspire hope, strengthen institutions, and mobilise collective responsibility toward national progress.

“I therefore use this opportunity to call on corporate organisations, government institutions, development partners, philanthropists, and public-spirited individuals to partner us in making ElevateDiscon 2026 a huge success. Their support will not only enhance the conference experience but also strengthen Rotary’s humanitarian interventions within our communities.”

In his remark, the Chairman, District Conference Committee, Segun Adewakun, stated that on behalf of the Planning Committee and the entire leadership of the district, the club welcomes partnership in projecting impactful stories that promote service, leadership, peace, goodwill, and community development.

He disclosed that Elevate Discon 2026 is not just another conference; it is a gathering of influence, service, leadership, and inspiration.

“This conference is expected to attract hundreds of Rotarians, distinguished guests, professionals, captains of industry, diplomats, traditional rulers, government officials, policymakers, and community leaders from across Nigeria and beyond.

“We are particularly excited that the conference will host several eminent personalities, including the representative of the President of Rotary International, highly respected past district governors, notable business leaders, distinguished public office holders, and globally respected thought leaders who will engage participants on issues surrounding leadership, governance, nation building, economic development, humanitarian service, and sustainable partnerships,” he said.

Adewakun noted that the choice of the prestigious Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library as the venue further underscores the magnitude, prestige, and significance of the conference. “It is a fitting location for a gathering designed to inspire transformational leadership and elevate service to humanity.

“As the chairman of Elevate Discon 2026, I can confidently state that enormous resources, planning, logistics, and coordination have gone into preparing for what promises to be one of the most remarkable district conferences in the history of Rotary International District 9112.

“Beyond fellowship and networking, this conference will showcase Rotary’s immense contributions to humanity through impactful projects in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, economic development, peace building, maternal and child health, water and sanitation, as well as environmental sustainability,” he concluded.