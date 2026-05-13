Six Council Chairmen Endorse Kekemeke for Ondo South Senate Seat

The chairmen of the six local governments councils within Ondo South Senatorial District have formally declared their support for senatorial ambition of D. I Kekemeke for the vacant seat.

The chairmen of the six councils who attended the meeting were Hon. Ogunsakin Andrew Soja( Okitipupa), Hon Adegoroye Taiwo (Odigbo), Hon .Jedi Akinfe(Irele) .

Others are Hon. Maurice Openaya(Ilaje), Hon. Ojo

Hon. Ebis Molos( Ese-Odo) and Hon Adebare Adebayo(Ile Iluji/Oke Igbo).

Making the declaration during a strategic meeting at Okitipupa, Ondo State, the chairmen disclosed that their decision is hinged on the “ proven pedigree of Kekemeke “ which, according to them, stands him out amongst others vying for the seat.

The chairmen further stressed that for the purpose of maintaining party stability and cohesion, they completely aligned with the All Progressives (APC)’s position on consensus arrangement fully mediated by the Governor, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa and the party leaders in the state.

According to them, having made this decision in the overall interest of the party , “they have vow not to give audience to the few individuals that are yet to embrace the consensus arrangement.”

While responding, Kekemeke noted that his candidacy is birthed by people’s trust and confidence of the Party that his is better equipped to make “ governance the more visible and truly responsive through concrete efforts to fully tap the socio economic potentials of Ondo South for the good of the people.”

He promised the chairmen that he will not fail the party and the good of Ondo State to deliver the gains of responsive governance.