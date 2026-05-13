Former Power Minister, Mamman Saleh, Bags 75 Years Imprisonment for Fraud

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, was on Wednesday sentenced to 75 years imprisonment for money laundering and fraud to the tune of N33.8 billion.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, sentenced the ex-minister to seven years each on 10 counts and to three years on counts four and two years in count five of the charge.

According to the judge, the sentence is to run consecutively, and without the option of a fine, except for count four, which allows a N10 million fine.

Omotosho, who directed all security agencies in the country to arrest Saleh wherever he is found, held that the jail term would begin from the day the convict is arrested.

Meanwhile, Omotosho ordered the forfeiture of foreign currencies recovered from the convict, as well as four choice properties in Abuja linked to Saleh, adding that the convict should refund the outstanding balance from the alleged N22 billion linked to the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects.

Recall that the court had last week found the former minister during the administration of former President Mohammadu Buhari, guilty of fraud in respect of the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects.

Omotosho had on May 7, also issued a warrant for his arrest, adding that Mamman should be brought to court for sentencing on the next adjourned date.

The former minister was arraigned in July 2024, on alleged money laundering and conspiracy with officials at the ministry and some private companies to “indirectly convert” the sum of N33.8 billion meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects.

The former minister, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The anti-graft agency, in proving its case, called 17 prosecution witnesses (PWs) through its lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, who is also the Director, Public Prosecutions of the Federation.

The commission also tendered 43 exhibits against the defendant before closing its case.

However, Mamman, through his lawyer, Femi Atteh, SAN, did not call any witness in his defence.

Delivering judgment last week, Omotosho held that the EFCC was able to established the 12-count amended charge against the defendant beyond reasonable.

“The prosecution has established that, at least, N22 billion naira was siphoned by the defendant and his cronies.

“This is sufficient to sustain the charge. Consequently, the defendant is hereby convicted of Count 1 of the charge.

“The defence did not offer any credible evidence to rebut the evidence of the prosecution.

“Upon the unchallenged evidence of the prosecution, the court hereby convicts the defendant of Count 1 of the charge,” Justice Omotosho said.

The judge held that Mamman’s act of diverting funds meant for other purposes such as the Zungeru and Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project to his own use was quite an eyesore.

“The sheer greed of the defendant and his comrades in crime is nothing but a downright shameful thing.

“For defendant, who held a critical position such as Ministry of Power, rather than being concerned with creating a legacy of solving the epileptic power supply in the country, the defendant began siphoning and converting monies for serious projects into private pockets.

“The defendant was living large at the expense of ordinary Nigerians who had suffered from the consequence of his malfeasance. “

“Little wonder that Nigeria has remained in darkness now,” the judge said.

According to Justuce Omotosho, I must say the defendant was ingenious in trying to hide his involvement by using proxy companies and accomplices to pick the funds for him.

“However, the diligent investigation of the prosecution was able to link him to the said funds.

“This court must salute the detailed nature of the investigation carried out in this matter and for presenting a coherent and cogent case against the defendant.

“The defendant on the other hand is condemned for greedily converting public funds to his own use.

“In final analysis, the prosecution has established the 12-count charge against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

“Consequently, he is hereby convicted as charged,” Justice Omotosho ruled.

Since the defendant was not in court when the judgment was delivered, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, prayed the court to issue a warrant for his arrest and be produced in court on the next adjourned date.

However, Mamman’s lawyer, Mohammed Ahmed, begged the court for an adjournment to enable his client present himself before the court.

In a short ruling, the court granted the anti-graft agency’s request and directed that the defendant be arrested and produced in court for sentencing on May 13.