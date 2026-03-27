Kano Deputy Governor Resigns 

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam, has tendered has resigned from his position.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr. Habibu Mohammed, said on Friday the decision, though difficult, has been taken in the overall interest of the people and the stability of governance in Kano State.

He said recent circumstances have, to a considerable extent, constrained the full realization of the benefits and responsibilities attached to the office of the deputy governor.

The statement said: “In view of this, it has become imperative to allow the office to function optimally in the best interest of the public it is meant to serve.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this resignation does not in any way constitute an admission of the allegations raised against him by the Kano State House of Assembly.

“The Deputy Governor maintains his innocence and firmly believes that his records in office and public service remain a testament to his integrity and commitment to the people.

“Rather, this step is a demonstration of statesmanship and a commitment to peace, political maturity, and the avoidance of unnecessary tensions that may hinder governance and development in the state.”

The deputy governor has also resolved to dedicate more time and energy to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, particularly in strengthening its structures, rebuilding strategies and engaging in critical political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

“This effort is aimed at consolidating the movement’s vision of people-oriented leadership, social justice and sustainable development.”

The statement urged all supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the good people of Kano State to remain calm, law abiding, and steadfast in their support for the ideals of good governance and democracy.

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly had issued a 2-week ultimatum to deputy governor to respond to financial allegations or face impeachment.

This followed a petition submitted by the Executive urging the House to take action against the deputy governor over alleged irregularities during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs from 2023 to 2024.