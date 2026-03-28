Samuel Chukwueze A Craven Cottager

Since joining AC Milan from Villarreal in July 2023 for a fee of €20 million plus up to €8 million in add-ons in a five-year contract, life has never been the same. He struggled for playing time in his two seasons with the Italian giants, culminating in his being shipped to Premier League side, Fulham. After an initial struggle with adaptation with The Cottagers, Samuel Chukwueze seems to have settled down and indeed won the heart of coach Marco Silva and little wonder the eggheads of Fulham have sent agents to Milan to make the deal permanent

Fulham have taken an important step towards signing Samuel Chukwueze permanently after making contact with AC Milan over a summer transfer.

The Nigerian winger joined Fulham on loan earlier in the season and has quickly found his rhythm in the Premier League. After struggling for consistency in Italy, Chukwueze looks like a different player in England. His confidence has returned, and he is now playing with freedom and purpose.

One of his standout moments came in December, when he scored twice against Manchester City in a thrilling match. That performance helped convince Fulham’s coaching staff and club officials that he could be a key part of their long-term plans.

Chukwueze has also settled well off the pitch. Playing alongside fellow Nigerians, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, has helped him feel at home, and this has clearly shown in his performances.

Reports in Italy suggest that Fulham have now informed AC Milan, through an intermediary, that they are seriously considering activating the buy option included in the loan deal. While this communication is not yet official, it shows strong intent from the London club.

Chukwueze himself is said to be open to staying. He is happy at Fulham and has already indicated that he would welcome a permanent move if both clubs can agree on the final details.

This potential transfer could turn into smart business for AC Milan. The club always believed that sending Chukwueze to the Premier League would help him rediscover his best form, and that decision now appears to be paying off.

During his time in Italy, Chukwueze struggled to hold down a regular starting place. Competition from players like Christian Pulisic made it difficult for him to shine consistently. Despite flashes of quality, he never fully established himself.

Now, Milan are preparing for a financial return. The agreed buy option is worth around €24 million, and with performance-related bonuses, the final fee could rise to €28 million. This would represent a strong return for a player who did not quite meet expectations at the club.

Milan’s management are currently waiting for Fulham to make their move official. Once the paperwork is completed, the deal is expected to go through smoothly.

Looking at his performances this season, the decision makes sense for all parties. At Fulham, Chukwueze has already contributed goals and assists in fewer matches than he played during long stretches at Milan. His impact has been more direct, and his style suits the fast pace of English football.

In many ways, this move feels like a fresh start for the player. After a difficult spell in Italy, he has found a system that works for him and a club that believes in his abilities.

Interestingly, Fulham head coach, Marco Silva recently praised the Nigeria winger for his impact and adaptation at the club, insisting the arrival of Oscar Bobb from Manchester City has not diminish the importance of the former Villarreal star.

Silva said the club is pleased with Chukwueze’s contribution.

“There’s time, we are very pleased with him. He’s been able to show quality. He’s a great lad, a nice boy. He’s adapting for what we need. We are going to have time to do it,” the Fulham manager said.

Chukwueze’s progress has come against the backdrop of Fulham strengthening their attacking options with the signing of Bobb, a move Silva described as both timely and strategic following the departure of Adama Traoré.

Indeed, Chukwueze has continued to earn Silva’s trust, as the Nigerian was handed a start against Manchester United just three days after the death of his mother and produced an energetic display before being withdrawn.

He completed five dribbles, created one key pass and had a goal ruled out for offside, standing out with his direct running and willingness to stretch play, particularly in the first half, even as Fulham went on to lose the match.