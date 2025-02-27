Aiyedatiwa Approves Conversion of Ondo Poly to University of Agriculture

•As govt signs MoU with investors, consultants on agriculture, revenue generation

Fidelis David in Akure





Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the upgrade and conversion of the state-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, to a University of Agriculture and Agribusiness.

A statement issued by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday, said the conversion came after a review of the initial proposal for the upgrade of the polytechnic to a university of management science and technology by the state government under the last administration.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the school will be the model for the agriculture and food security revolution initiative of the state government.

The governor added that a committee will be set up by the government to work out the modalities for the implementation of the conversion while assuring that this will not have any negative effects on the current students and staff of the institution.

Also, the governor approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and a private investor on the injection of N15billion into a youth-oriented agriculture initiative in the state.

The MoU was on an agreement for the establishment and operation of the Young Ranchers Agricultural Cluster Development Programme between the government and AgroMall Discovery and Extension Limited.

The company will make use of 5 hectares of land in each of the three clusters in the state, using three higher institutions, including the newly upgraded RUGIPO, as host pilot beneficiaries.

The initiative will focus on practical farming for young people and practical training for students in agriculture and agric-related operations.

Aside training of the students, each of the three institutions to be used as hosts also stands to benefit a percentage from the proceeds of the operations.

In a related development, Governor Aiyedatiwa has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with BBA Consult on the development and deployment of a secured ICT to enhance state resources planning and management system towards increase in revenue generation.

This agreement, which aims to reform the internally generated revenue profile of the State, will be on a Build, Operate and Transfer basis.