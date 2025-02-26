London Court Awards $380m Against NLNG Over Alleged Breach of Contract

•$260 million awarded to Vitol, Glencore $120 million

•NLNG’s appeal rejected, says reviewing ruling

•Legal action was by Taleveras, a Nigerian venture

James Emejo in Abuja with Agency Report





A London court has awarded a $380 million judgment against the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) for non-delivery of cargoes to trading houses Vitol and Glencore.

The court awarded $260 million in compensation to Vitol, and $120 million to Glencore.

The case heard in London’s High Court and Court of Appeal is the latest in a string of lawsuits brought by buyers against sellers and producers for non-delivery of cargoes after gas rallied from lows plumbed during the COVID pandemic when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

According to Reuters, Taleveras sued Nigerian venture, known as NLNG and involving Shell (SHEL.L) TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Eni (ENI.MI) as partners, four years ago.

These three companies are minority shareholders in NLNG, along with the Nigerian state-owned oil company which has 49 per cent.

Last week, Taleveras had NLNG’s appeal rejected, according to an official video of court proceedings.

A full written judgment is due to be released in the coming weeks.

NLNG runs Nigeria’s biggest LNG plant, which covers around five per cent of global supply.

NLNG said it was reviewing the ruling and declined further comment. Shell, Eni and TotalEnergies declined to comment.

Court proceedings focused on 19 cargoes that NLNG had been due to deliver to Taleveras in 2020-2021.

Taleveras had pre-sold some of these cargoes to Vitol and Glencore, according to court documents.

The trading houses took legal action against Taleveras for non-delivery, leading to a chain of litigation, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The lost appeal means NLNG will need to pay Vitol about $260 million and about $120 million to Glencore, the documents said.

Vitol and Glencore did not respond to requests for comment. It was not clear how much Taleveras would receive on top of $380 million. Taleveras declined to comment.

European benchmark gas prices swung between 3.63 euros ($4.14) per megawatt-hour in 2020 as demand fell because of the pandemic and 311 euros ($328) per MWh in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine disrupted supplies to Europe.

When prices soared, some producers cut supply under long-term deals and sold those volumes at higher prices on the spot market instead, triggering a wave of complaints about legality of such actions.

In one such case, Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) pursued arbitration against Venture Global LNG, a U.S. gas exporter, for failing to supply contracted cargoes. Venture Global cited technical issues at its LNG facilities as the reason for delayed deliveries.

In the case of Taleveras versus NLNG, Reuters could not establish the reasons NLNG cited for delays.

Taleveras was founded in 2004 by Igho Sanomi, one of Nigeria’s independent energy traders. The company is now based in Dubai.