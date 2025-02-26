Jonathan: Transparent Election Pivots on Credible Political Leadership

•Says it doesn’t depend solely on technology

•Jega lists challenges of credible election; must include non-interference

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has stressed that a credible and transparent election must not depend solely on technology alone, but through a credible political leadership.

He spoke at an event organised by Yiaga Africa in partnership with European Union and Germany Embassy, where the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega canvassed new electoral framework that would return the confidence of the electorate on the electoral system.”

Former President Jonathan who was the Special Guest of honour spoke on the theme: “Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West African,” noting there cannot be. a transparent election with only technology.

He explained that much as technology plays an important role in elections, he queried that how come that in 2015 general election with the level of technology involved that his name, his wife’s name and that of his mother’s name cannot be captured by the BIVAS system introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The former president who called for an electoral framework that would not include human contacts said the election management bodies must be guided by credible leadership.

According to Jonathan, ”the election management bodies must be independent to the last word of it. This includes funding.

”The method of appointments of the leadership of the electoral commission must be clearly spelt out. The nature of their independence must be such that they would be ready to resign their appointments when it is compromised.”

According to Jonathan, ”the electoral system must be strengthened. It must be independent, but how independent is our election management bodies? Our election management bodies must be strengthened. How independent is INEC in Nigeria?

”Let there be political tolerance, our elections must not be hijacked by money bags. The outcome of our election must not be regionalised. Its prediction by poll must not be on regional basis. It should be holistic

” Our elections must not be based on manipulations. It must not be the winner takes it all. If you manipulate the electoral process and the system that returned you as the winner, it has done a great damage to the system and indeed removes the credibility in the system. Election management bodies that are not willing to do a credible election must get ready to resign.”

He wondered why the vote cast during election in Nigeria does not go beyond 40 or 50 percent, explaining that he has monitored elections in other countries in West And the votes cast exceed what is obtained in Nigeria.

The former president called on INEC to ensure that the names of dead people are removed from the voter registry and to ensure that transmission of election result are transmitted without human contact and avoid technical glitches as the cases were in some elections in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa.

According to former President Jonathan, ”for Nigeria to have a credible and transparent elections, the role of the judiciary must be redefined. If the environment is not transparent, there cannot be a transparent election.

“Like in a game of football, where the referee is careless, the match will have problems. The same thing is applicable to our electoral system. Politics is not a war. You must not win by hook or crook. ”

Jonathan called for youth participation in elections, as they are the leaders of tomorrow, stating that there is the need for the youth population to be adequately mobilised during election, as they are indispensable the vanguard of democracy.

In his presentation, the former chairman of INEC, Prof. Jega said that despite the pitfalls of democratic elections in Nigeria that there are still prospects for the development of democracy in West Africa, stressing that there is still hope for growth of democracy in the subregion

According to Jega, for democracy to grow, there must be good representation where the electorate will hold those public office accountable, explaining that democracy is an agent of change that must be strengthened,

The former INEC chairman called for legal frameworks that would regulate the electoral system, where there would be no political interference in the affairs of the election management bodies as in the subregion.

He also called for independency in the funding of the election management bodies.

In his speech, Mr.Gautoer Mignot, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, who commended Goodluck Jonathan for his role in strengthening democracy, said that the basic role of democracy is to ensure good governance in the region.

Also, Dr. Karin Jansen, the head of Cooperation in German Embassy in Nigeria pledged the embassy’s support for democracy and democratic processes in the subregion.