Suspected Herdsmen Kill Two Farmers in Edo

The sleepy community of Okpekpe in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday came under attack following the killing of two farmers by suspected herdsmen.

This incident came barely 48 hours after five persons were reported to have died after a clash between vigilance group and produce thieves in Gbelemotin community, Ovia South West local government area of the state.

The death of the two farmers were confirmed by both the community Royal father, Onwuweko of Okpekpe, HRH Peter Osigbemeh and the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon Benedicta Attoh.

According to the royal father, the police men are presently on ground in Okpekpe to maintain peace.

On her part, the Etsako East Council Chairman, Benedicta Attoh, who is also an indigene, expressed concern about the ongoing killing in the Okpekpe community in North Ibie Zone, saying if the state government does not take immediate action to stop the killing, the entire community may be wiped out.

In a statement issued by her Chief Press Secretary, Benjamin Atu, the council boss who condemned the killings, frowned on the federal government’s ambivalent stance amid the herdsmen’s attacks, which she said is costing too many lives.

“It is time to tackle this high level insecurity by deploying military in parts of the bush and farm areas to give the farmers an immediate sense of safety in their farm lands.” she said.

She described today (yesterday), February 24, as a black day in the Okpekpe community, as Mr Philip Batemue (aka Ebo) and another Mr. Christopher Bello, were killed this morning by suspected herders on their way to their farms.

Attoh, who lamented the ongoing spate of killings by marauding herdsmen and militias across the council, said Etsako East has become a killing field and urged the state governor to deploy security across the community bushes and activate local vigilance, which she has consistently used to secure the council area.