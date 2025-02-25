Journalist Petitions Ebonyi CP Over Threat to  Life,  Rights Violation by Police

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

An Anambra-based journalist, Mr. David-Chyddy Eleke has petitioned Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police (CP) Anthonia Uche-Anya over an alleged threat to his life by an Ebonyi State-born Unite States (US) citizen, Mr. Ikechukwu Nkumeh.

Eleke, who is Anambra State Correspondent of THISDAY Newspapers and an indigene of Oshiri in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, alleged that Nkumeh and his brother, Friday were using operatives of Anti-kidnapping and SWAT squads of the command to torment his life and other members of his family for their refusal to surrender a portion of their family land to Nkumeh’s family.

In the petition, which was made available to journalists, Mr. Eleke called on CP Anthonia Uche-Anya to restrain operatives of anti-kidnapping squad and SWAT from lending themselves as agents of suppression and abuse of human rights in the hands of Mr Nkumeh and his brother, Friday.

The journalist lamented that the Nkumehs have since early December 2024 been using operatives of anti-kidnapping squad and SWAT in Abakiliki to hound, arrest and illegally detain members of his family.

According to Eleke, “I hail from Oshiri in Ebonyi State, Mr. Ikechukwu and his brother Friday are our neighbours in my village. Both claim to be US citizens, but the biggest torment my family has received is ever knowing them.

“Since their return from the US last year, they have been grabbing lands belonging to their neighbours in the village.“

“They have become terror to everyone around, and I can tell you that many young people from my kindred no longer sleep in their homes because the Nkumehs have been using police to kidnap them in the dead of the night. This has been going on since after he made a petition to the anti-kidnapping squad, claiming that they wanted to kidnap him.”

He further disclosed that three of his relatives were currently in prison and police detention facility, adding that his alleged tormentors were still making many more petitions, implicating everyone in his family and sponsoring the police to pick them up.

“I now seem to be his next target, simply because I told him pointedly that the land on which he built a structure was ours.

“He has made a fresh petition against me, and I’m not sure what the allegations are, but the police have been calling to invite me, and I know that the plot is to lure me to Abakaliki so they can arrest and illegally detain me.

“In saner places, the Nkumehs would have been a blessing to us as our neighbours, but they have turned themselves into a thorn in our flesh

“They have been spending heavily on the police, arresting and slamming our brothers with frivolous charges, just so they remand them in prison.

“Will Ikechukwu or Friday Nkumeh do this in the US where human rightsis copiously observed? They just came back and have seen how the power of money can help them subjugate us.

“We are calling on the Commissioner of police in Ebonyi, who we know is a refined officer to kindly use her good office to end this human rights violation. The CP should call them to desist from using the police to arrest us and also release about three of our brothers who are still in detention, the Journalist pleaded.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Josh Ukandu said he was not aware of it(petition), adding “I am not aware of it unless you can send a copy of what you have”.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the accused person, Mr. Ikechukwu Nkumeh, who sounded arrogantly during phone conversation, warned that no one should call his number again.

“Who are you again and who gave you my number? I don’t know you and you don’t know me. You don’t call me again. I don’t do that nonsense you guys do in Nigeria,” he said.