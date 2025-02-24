Beyond Music, Green Worship’s Philanthropy Reinforces God’s Unfailing Love for Vulnerable Children

For nearly two decades, Worship for Change has stood as a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s most vulnerable children. Founded by Pastor Wale Adenuga, the non-profit organisation has leveraged the power of worship music to raise funds for orphans, indigent children, and those with special needs. Powered through its annual Green Worship benefit concert, the initiative has not only provided financial relief to charity homes but also amplified awareness about their struggles, ensuring they receive the long-term support they desperately need. This year, the movement reached new heights by giving ₦36.75 million to six charity organisations. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that for the recipients, the funds represented not just financial aid, but an answered prayer and a testament of God’s unfailing mercies in their time of need

When Evangelist James Tumba left his hometown of Michika, Adamawa State, for Lagos, he carried a heavy burden. The school fees for the over 50 children in his orphanage were overdue, and he had no clear idea how he was going to pay.

But Tumba had never relied on human connections to keep his orphanage running. When he founded Gold Gate Mission, it was not because he had wealthy sponsors or government backing. It was simply a calling.

Years ago, as he travelled from town to town for mission work, he began noticing the devastating impact of the Boko Haram insurgency—children left alone, wandering the streets, their parents either missing or brutally killed. Some were so young they did not even know their names.

One incident changed everything. “I found a week-old baby abandoned in the bush, covered in ants,” Tumba recalls. “We rescued that child, and to the glory of God, the child is now in Primary Two in a private school, thriving.”

Despite having no guaranteed funding, Tumba made a promise that no child under his care would be deprived of a proper education. “All our kids are in private schools,” he says. “But before I left for Lagos, the school called to remind me that I was yet to pay their school fees. I pleaded for more time and stayed faithful that God would make a way.”

Evangelist James Tumba has remained committed to his mission despite financial struggles. Following God’s instruction not to seek donations, he started a farm to provide food for orphans and generate some income, though it has never been enough. Due to limited space, some children cannot stay at the orphanage. With a recent donation, he plans to expand accommodation so they can all live together.

And then, the miracle happened. At the 2024 Green Worship 7.0 Benefit Concert, organised by Worship for Change, Gold Gate Mission and five other charity homes each received ₦6.125 million.

“When I got the call, I could not believe it,” Tumba says, his voice thick with emotion. “It was more than I ever expected. The first thing I will do is pay the school fees, and then I will expand our accommodation so that all our children can stay together under one roof.”

A former Muslim who converted to Christianity in 1991, Tumba has dedicated his life to helping others, especially in insurgency-affected areas like Adamawa, Gworza, and Mubi. His work has helped traumatised children heal and rebuild their lives. With support from Worship for Change, his mission to provide a brighter future for these children is gaining new strength.

For the six organisations that received funding at the RCCG Jubilee Centre, 15 Williams Close, Adenuga Street, Aguda Surulere, recently, the emotions were the same—shock, gratitude, and answered prayers.

A Legacy of Worship and Giving

Since 2006, Worship for Change has been more than just a music initiative. Founded by Pastor Wale Adenuga, the organisation has raised over ₦160 million to support children with special needs, orphans, and the less privileged.

Their annual Green Worship concert brings together some of Nigeria’s most beloved gospel artistes, not just to lead worship, but to inspire generosity.

“We have been organising this concert since 2006, and it keeps growing every year,” Pastor Adenuga explains. “Last year, we raised ₦33 million, which was distributed to four charity homes. This year, we raised ₦36.75 million—11 per cent more than last year—and we were able to support six homes instead of four.”

The beneficiary homes for 2024 included Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation (Oyo); Bethesda School for the Blind (Lagos); Gilead Initiatives (Ikorodu); Flora Trust Foundation (Lagos); Jesus Orphanage (Rivers State); and Gold Gate Mission (Adamawa).

Dream Come True for Agbedare Jesus Cares Foundation

For Mrs. Agbedare Beatrice Adenike, founder of Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation in Ibadan, the donation was an answer to years of prayers and a testament to the name of the foundation as Jesus truly cared for the foundation as they were part of this year’s philanthropy.

“This money will be used to improve accommodation for children with special needs, ensuring separate spaces for boys and girls while also expanding our classrooms,” she says. “It is a dream come true, and I pray that God continues to bless Worship for Change,” she said.

Life Changing Donation to Gilead Initiatives

At Gilead Initiatives in Ikorodu, where children with cerebral palsy, autism, and Down syndrome receive therapy, education, and medical care, the impact of the donation will be life-changing.

“Our goal is for these children to lead independent lives,” says Mrs Bisola Olufolajimi Idowu, the founder. “This support will help us equip them for a future where they can contribute meaningfully to society.”

Lease of Life for Flora Trust Foundation

For Flora Trust Foundation in Lagos, which caters to children with severe disabilities, also shared their overwhelming gratitude, the donation was a lease of life for the home and its inhabitants.

“We started with just four children, but now we have 20, and many more are on our waiting list,” says Mrs Chika Ugochukwu. “This fund will help us secure additional space and mobility aids, ensuring these children receive the care they deserve.”

Jesus Orphanage

The Jesus Orphanage in Rivers State is another beneficiary of this year’s Green Worship 7.0 fundraising efforts, receiving ₦6.125 million to support its work with orphans and vulnerable children. For the caregivers at the orphanage, the donation came as an answered prayer, offering a much-needed lifeline at a time when rising costs of food, healthcare, and education have placed immense strain on their limited resources. Founded by Evangelist Finegirl Jesus, it was however her husband that received the donation on their behalf.

The Growing Challenge of Special Needs Care

Despite the generosity of donors, the rising cost of living, education, and healthcare continues to put pressure on organisations caring for vulnerable children.

The Bethesda School for the Blind in Lagos is one such organisation, tirelessly working to empower visually impaired children with the education and skills they need to thrive. While the ₦6.125 million donation will go a long way in providing Braille textbooks, mobility aids, and specialised learning materials, the challenge of sustainable funding remains a pressing concern.

The cost of hiring trained special education teachers, maintaining assistive technology, and ensuring access to quality healthcare continues to rise, making long-term financial support crucial for the school’s mission. Without consistent funding, many of these children risk being left behind in a world that is already difficult to navigate.

Which was the home was ever grateful for the N6.125 million donation, which they said would help them provide educational resources.

Acknowledging this challenge, Pastor Adenuga said the rising cost of living, education, and healthcare continues to put pressure on organisations caring for vulnerable children.

“Things have become more difficult, and people barely have enough to care for themselves, let alone others,” he noted. “The support we have raised is making a significant impact, not only financially but also by creating awareness about the amazing work these organisations are doing.”

For Pastor Adenuga, the responsibility to help these children does not lie with one organisation alone. “It is our collective responsibility to support these charities and make life easier for them,” he urges. “I am grateful to everyone who contributed to making this possible.”

Beyond the Concert, Worship for Change Elevates

Pastor Adenuga and his team are not stopping here. Beyond the benefit concert, Worship for Change launched a “21 Days of Giving” campaign in October to encourage continuous support.

“This is not just about one night of worship,” he says. “It is about building a culture of generosity—about reminding people that even a small act of kindness can change a life.”

For the beneficiaries of this year’s Green Worship 7.0, the impact of that kindness is impossible to measure. It is the difference between a child receiving therapy or being left to struggle, between education and illiteracy, between hope and despair. It is prayers answered, lives changed, and a future restored—all through the power of worship and giving.