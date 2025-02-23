Lagos Assembly Crisis: DSS Arrests Three for Assaulting Operatives

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested three persons linked to the assault on its officers that were carrying out their legitimate duties at the Lagos State House of Assembly last week.

DSS and other security agencies were invited by leadership of Lagos State House of Assembly, to forestall breakdown of law and order, following intelligence report that loyalists of the ousted speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, were planning to forcefully reinstate him.



According to security sources, lawmakers had mobilised supporters to the assembly complex and that they attacked some DSS officers who were invited by the assembly leadership to secure the facility.

DSS source said: “After extensive analysis of CCTV footage, we were able to clearly identify three of the suspects.



“The suspects, Ibrahim Olanrewaju Abdulkareem, a photographer and two others attached to the assembly’s Sergeant at Arms, Adetu Adekunle Samsudeen and Adetola Oluwatosin Fatimoh, a lady, were consequently tracked and arrested during the week in different parts of Lagos.”



The trio, the source said, have since confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court.

Recall that the Lagos assembly had in a leaked memo dated February 14, 2025 and addressed to the DSS Director and heads of other security agencies in the state, told the security agencies that there was credible information to the effect that Obasa had planned to forcefully reinstate himself today, February 18, 2025.



Accordingly, the assembly management held the view that the development posed a potential security threat to it and its members.