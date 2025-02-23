Gabriel Oshikoya: Racing for Supremacy in Sports Fashion

As a highly-spirited power biker, fast car driver, unprofessional street racer, and Formula One enthusiast, Gabriel Oshikoya, the founder of Gabriel Tosh Luxury is keen on introducing motorsport wear to the Nigerian fashion industry. Vanessa Obioha captures his adventurous lifestyle from the shutters of sport and fashion

Gabriel Oshikoya, the founder and creative director of Gabriel Tosh Luxury (GTL) is on a mission to make motorsport fashion a staple in Nigeria. Founded in 2006, GTL began as an afro-centric brand, blending urban lifestyle with African cultural heritage. In 2024, it shifted focus to motorsport fashion, becoming a go-to for those seeking modest, expressive clothing with a Nigerian twist.

“The brand doesn’t preach nudity or violence. It’s for people that are free-spirited and love Nigeria,” Oshikoya explained on a recent afternoon in his new outlet at BLK Building in Lekki. He was sporting one of his motorsport outfits.

Oshikoya’s transition into motorsport fashion was a natural one, driven by his passion for the sport. As an avid power biker, fast car driver, unprofessional street racer, and Formula One enthusiast, he wanted to introduce something unique to the Nigerian fashion industry.

“Motorsport has always been my thing for a very long time, and I believe so much in motorsport. I know that the Nigerian fashion industry has not really emulated motorsport fashion, and we are trying to bring in something new,” he said.

Oshikoya’s love for motorsport was sparked in his youth when he stumbled on his father’s bricklayer Suzuki 90, captivated by the thrill of riding at a young age.

“I introduced myself to his bike,” he said, laughing.

Even though he had a car at the time, his father, knowing that he was an experimentalist, never allowed him to ride or take his car to school for fear that he might knock himself out.

He officially started riding in 2005 and is a member of Ace Bikers. The motorsport community, according to him, is a thriving one, boasting of many groups such as the B.A.D Gang (Bikers Attitude Determination), Alimosho Riders, and Festac 77 Riders, among others.

“It’s the same for car lovers. We have the BMW Group, Mercedes Benz Club and I think we also have the Lexus Boys too.”

He also organises an event Shop and Rave.

“It’s a motorsport event where you come, shop our products and then party.”

Nigerians are not strangers to motorsport wear as they frequently patronise international brands. In fact, Oshikoya revealed that motorsport has a large and growing fan base in Nigeria. He is hopeful that Gabriel Tosh can be a homegrown fashion line for these enthusiasts. The brand has already built a community around motorsport fashion.

“There are a lot of motorsport fans in Nigeria; a lot of people who love fast bikes and fast cars,” he shared. “They might not have access to get one or ride one, but you can also feel these emotions and relive the moments when you have something like a Formula One t-shirt, or a motocross GP long sleeve t-shirt, or a racing pants, or a denim that looks like proper riding gear. It’s also fashionable, something you can wear out there. Even the jackets are fashionable. That’s what we’re trying to do, and there’s a market for it already.”

For the true motorsport enthusiast, it’s all about finding the balance between thrill and discipline, “else you will love motorsport to the grave,” warned Oshikoya. He or she must also have a level of expertise.

This paradox of speed and control is a guiding principle for Oshikoya. As he puts it, “If you can think fast, you can drive fast.”

He explained further “I don’t get into situations where I can’t get out of it. I have this mindset of, whatever happens, keep moving. What’s the way out? I’m not dwelling in one spot asking, why has this happened or anything? If you find yourself in one tight corner, the next thing you should be looking for is your way out. I’m not the boring driver that just sticks to one lane. I filter a lot.”

From gears to wristwatches, most motorsport fans usually don expensive items. Oshikoya revealed that his most expensive possession is his riding gear with the helmet costing almost half a million naira. He also rides a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a double-charged engine.

GTL collection ranges from t-shirts to polos, to excluding jerseys, headwear, and other apparels. So far, his bestseller is the Fortis Elite jersey which has ‘Nigeria’ emblazoned across it and other emblems that make one feel like a proud Nigerian. Over 5,000 units have already been sold.

“I wanted something that really resonates with Nigeria,” he said, explaining the concept behind the design. “This was at the beginning of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Business was hard for Nigerians, and I thought, how do we motivate ourselves? How do we identify and still try to send the message to people that for you to have this product, we appreciate you for being a Nigerian? And on the sleeve, you can see ‘blood, sweat and goosebumps.’ Being a Nigerian takes blood, sweat and goosebumps. So we are essentially telling everyone that we are proud to be a Nigerian, and they should also be proud to be a Nigerian too.”

He calls his products affordable luxury because he doesn’t believe in excessively overpricing products.

Oshikoya’s foray into the fashion industry started as a model in 2004. Then he dabbled into sketching and customisation of clothes.

“We started at the bottom, using our feeding money to buy stickers and paint. We had a lot of criticisms, people telling us that we wanted to spoil those clothes again. But I’m glad I made them proud because I have never worked for anybody.”

When he wanted to leave for university, he promised his mother that he would stay away from fashion. But he could only keep that promise for one semester. By the second semester of his first year at Olabisi Onabanjo University, where he studied Mass Communication, he found himself back in the fashion world. His first big success came when he created custom designs for fresh graduates, earning a reputation across the university.

“By the time I did the third batch, the whole Mass Communication students in their final year brought their t-shirts to me to customise.”

His love for printing and customisation gave birth to PrintZilla Brand Solutions which boasts of many top-notch clients.

Oshikoya’s fashion business has undergone several name changes. When he first started, it was simply called Solo Runs. He later transitioned to Hush and Tosh, a combination of his middle name, Oluwatosin, and his father’s name, Henry, whom he described as an invisible partner.

“I used it all through my years at the university till 2013 when I adopted Gabriel Tosh.”

Every outfit, for Oshikoya, tells a story.

“There is no piece of mine that doesn’t tell a story. We don’t just make clothes just to clothe people, there’s a storyline behind each piece.”

This explains why production can take months, sometimes even years to execute. For instance, the Fortis Elites took him and his design team about four months to execute.

“Some designs take me two years before I bring it out to the public. There are lots of things in the archives that are yet to come to life, probably because of perfect timing, the equipment or the right inspiration. Some are still in the ideation stage,” he said.

He recently rented a space in Ogudu as a creative hub for him and his team, miles away from his factory in Ojuelegba. He is currently working on a new gym collection which will tentatively launch in April.

For Oshikoya, the ultimate goal is to have his brand in every home, which is why he is currently more focused on his fashion business than on the sports side.

“We hope to expand as much as we can so that foreign counterparts can also recognize us, and then the international market can also buy from us and accept us fully,” he said.