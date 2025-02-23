AA Amends Constitution, Extends Udeze, Others’ Tenure By Two Years

* Expels Omoaje, 22 others for alleged misconduct, anti-party activities

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Action Alliance (AA) has amended its constitution and extended the tenure of its National Chairman, Chief Kenneth Udeze, and other national officers by two years.

The extension, according to the party, was to cover the period the party was facing internal crisis and legal battle.

The party, at its fifth national convention held in Abuja Saturday, also approved the expulsion of the former executive of the party, Mr Rufia Omoaje, and 22 others over alleged anti-party activities.

The motion to extend the tenure of Udeze and other national officers was moved by Calistus Andem, a delegate from Akwa Ibom State.

The motion was supported by all the delegates, who were at the AA 2025 Elective National Convention which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The motion was titled ‘Proposed tenure extension of Chief Kenneth Udeze, the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Vernimbe A. James, the National Secretary of Action Alliance (AA) and other National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Think Tank Committee (NTTC).’

The motion read: “The leadership of our great party has witnessed various disruptions as a result of numerous court cases filed against the party and its leadership led by Chief Kenneth Udeze.

“At various times, the electoral body has recognized some factions led by former members of the party, and this caused serious disruption in the tenure of our duly elected party officers for more than two years.

“Bearing in mind that the current leadership of the Action Alliance led by Chief Kenneth Udeze has recorded tremendous progress in the management of the affairs of the party and has deployed their wealth of experience into ensuring that the party takes its rightful place in Nigeria, it is therefore imperative that the tenure of Chief Kenneth Udeze, the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA); Vernimbe A James, the National Secretary of Action Alliance (AA) and other National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Think Tank Committee (NTTC), whose terms in office were disrupted by the internal crises and numerous court cases filed against the party by former members of the party.

“I do hereby humbly wish to move a motion for the extension of the tenure of Chief Kenneth Udeze, the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA); Vernimbe A. James, the National Secretary of Action Alliance (AA); and other National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) for a period of 24 months starting from 13th, April, 2025 when the four-year tenure of the present national executives expires to when the Elective National Convention of the party will hold in 2027.”

The party has also expelled Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and 22 other members for misconduct and anti-party activities.

The motion for the expulsion, moved by Ogunmodede Adeloye, a delegate from Osun State, was titled ‘Motion for the expulsion of some members from the party for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.’

The motion read: “Over the years, every member of this great party knows the challenges faced by our party due to the undemocratic and anti-party activities of some members.

“Without any iota of doubt, no party will survive the sabotage by its members. And the relevant organs of the party have looked into the various allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities by some members and found them wanting in line with the constitution of our party.

“The seriousness of the misconduct and anti- party activities is really threatening the survival of our party, and if not urgently addressed, would affect our founding vision.

“I have considered the gravity of the allegations and the report. In order to protect the values and visions of our great party, I hereby move a motion for the expulsion of the following persons from the Action Alliance:

“Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, Awofala Awolola Awoniyi, Orgwu Miller, Adewole Joshua, Comrade Olu Omotosho and others.”

Meanwhile, AA has amended Article 33(a) of the party’s constitution to read: “All officers of the party at all levels elected pursuant to the provisions of this constitution shall unless suspended, removed, expelled or on leave of absence remain in office for each period of term of FOUR (4) years.

“They may be re-elected to the same office, or as the case may be, such tenure or term in office may be extended by the National Think Tank Committee of the party to such period as may be reasonable having regard to any disruption of their tenure or term in office or any other exceptional circumstances.”

The amendment, the party said, was in view of the need to reflect the progressive conduct of the affairs “of our party and prevent any likely development that may derail effective leadership and operation of our great party”.