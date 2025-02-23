20 Finalists Emerge in Next of Kin Series 7

Yinka Olatunbosun

In Lagos, Thought Pyramid Art Centre has unveiled the top 20 finalists for the seventh edition of its juried art competition, Next of Kin (NOK). The announcement was made on Saturday, January 25, 2024 marking the beginning of the journey to crown this year’s winner.

As one of Africa’s premier art competitions, Next of Kin continues to celebrate and spotlight emerging talents across the continent. This year’s theme “Who Will Give Us a Masterpiece?” challenges artists to produce thought-provoking, innovative works that push creative boundaries. The initiative, sponsored by Nigeria Machine Tools and Trust Banc, has gained a reputation for redefining excellence in African art.

The 20 finalists selected include one artist from outside Nigeria, Zimbabwe’s Nothando Chiwanga, alongside Nigerian talents such as Cletus Oche, Zainab Ajala, Aba Linus, Oyelusi Olasunkanmi, Yakubu Oluwaseun Kareem, and others. These artists represent the best of contemporary African art and are poised to compete for the top prize at the grand finale scheduled for March 30, 2024.

The Next of Kin Series 7 will also spotlight the works of Omofemi Oluwole, a finalist from a previous edition, under a new sub-initiative titled “Legacies in the Making.”

Whilst reflecting on the judging process, curator and initiator of Next of Kin, Mr. Ovie Omatsola, explained that entries were evaluated based on how effectively the artwork communicates its theme, its originality, presentation and emotional impact.

Beyond the competition, Next of Kin remains committed to community development. Omatsola announced plans to conduct a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at Ikoyi Prison in February. The programme would train inmates in visual arts, culminating in a collaborative mural project themed “Hope.” “We want to empower them with skills that can shape their futures after their time in prison. After the training, those of them that participated in the workshop will join us in painting the prison wall,” Omatsola said.

Adetiloye Oluwatosin Jekami, National Programmes Director at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, emphasised the competition’s growing influence. “Next of Kin continues to define excellence in Africa’s art scene. Series 7 is expected not just to meet these high standards but to surpass them,” he remarked.

The grand finale will feature works by the finalists, and the winner will be revealed during the exhibition’s opening. Jurors for this year’s competition include renowned artists Kelani Abass, Nathalie Kassi, and Arinze Stanley.

Nathalie Kassi who was present at the unveiling urged young artists to submit to mentorship and follow processes which she said is a sure way to stay relevant in the industry. “It is good to know little about other areas of art but master in one that you are comfortable with and it’s good to always follow the process, learn from the masters.”