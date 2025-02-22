Stella Monye Relishes Lagos City Marathon Experience

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Veteran singer, Stella Monye has had a long career in music which dominated the national scene and participated in several tours, both at home and abroad, representing Nigeria. Stella would have taken to sports if she hadn’t ventured into music as she disclosed in an interview years back.

During her days in secondary school in the 80s Stella Monye was very much active in sports; participating in track and field events like hurdle and high jump. Stella Monye who recently started modifying her name to be Stella Addahm has done it again a second Marathon race within the space of 5 months.

First, it was Lagos Women Marathon, then Access Bank Marathon. She officially registered for the 42 kilometers race but the organisers were worried that she should make do with the 10 kilometer race instead which is understandable. She was also considered for the entertainment aspect.

This year’s race tagged “Miles Memorial” was in honour of the CEO of Access Bank who passed on with his family. So the entertainment aspect was reconsidered for this year. Note that Stella who has always been part of the sport arena since her secondary school days had a stint with the Falcons in the year of formation but she chose music against sports.