SCSP Leads Discussion on Investment, Asset Protection at Summit

Omolabake Fasogbon

Amid threats of business risks and asset loss weakening investors’ confidence, a leading provider of safety and security solutions, Safety Consultants and Solutions Provider Limited (SCSP) is driving innovative measures and practices towards sustainable growth and profitability.

SCSP stated that the move was important given the ripple effects of loss on individuals and the overall economic health.

Lead Consultant at the firm, Antonia Beri, recognised the urgency for robust risk management strategies and stable economic environment, informing the company’s forthcoming summit in Lagos, converging critical stakeholders, including investors across sectors, risk management professionals and industry leaders.

Beri said the summit on April 10 will centre discussions around safeguarding assets, optimising investments and mitigating risks under the theme, ‘Securing Business Value, Investments and Assets Through Expert Advisory and Technical Services’.

“Moreover, SCSP will leverage its expertise in advisory and technical process safety services to address critical issues surrounding fire and security systems, compliance with HSE management standards, and risk mitigation strategies tailored for diverse industries, “she pointed out.

The safety expert also informed that individuals and businesses at the summit will benefit from expert-led discussions, gaining valuable insights and practical knowledge from renowned global professionals who will delve into key issues across various sub-themes.

She said, “With the increasing complexity of business risks today, our goal is to provide industry leaders with the right strategies, tools, and technical safety solutions to mitigate risks while driving long-term profitability.

“This high-level forum will equip business leaders and investors with the tools needed to navigate today’s complex financial and regulatory landscape. Top-tier executives can engage with industry experts, thought leaders and seasoned advisors on securing business values in a rapidly evolving landscape.

“Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and technical workshops, attendees will gain actionable strategies to enhance financial security,” she assured.

Moreso, a keynote address on the theme, “Mastering Investment and Asset Protection in Today’s Economy,” by a leading financial strategist will enlighten participants on key principles and best practices for optimal investment and asset security in tandem with current economic climate.