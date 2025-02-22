Motherland 2025: Musawa Inaugurates Committee to Drive Nigeria’s Tourism, Economic Growth

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has inaugurated the Motherland 2025 Initiative Committee to drive Nigeria’s tourism and economic growth.

She charged the committee to work assiduously to ensure the success of the project aimed at bringing back Nigerians in the diaspora and drastically curbing the migration of its citizens to other countries.

Musawa stated that the Motherland 2025 Initiative was aimed at positioning Nigeria as a premier global destination where tourism drives economic empowerment, cultural preservation, and national pride.

She added that the initiative, which is pursuant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere soft power initiative, encompasses many other projects to woo Nigerians back to the country.

“The initiative consists of several key projects, including the Motherland 2025 Festival, which will expose the global diaspora to the peak experiences of Nigerian arts, culture and creative landscape from the 36 states and the FCT, while promoting international and domestic tourism.

“Other projects include the Diaspora City, a thriving tourism hub where members of the diaspora can seamlessly invest and ensure a sustainable connection with their homeland and roots, and a Citizenship Programme, which will enable individuals to trace and reconnect with their ancestry, while generating investment in the economy,” she said.

The minister charge the committee members to be diligent and work towards deliverables and timelines set, to achieve successful outcomes from this initiative.

The Motherland 2025 initiative is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Motherland Africa, and is set to include other key stakeholders, including federal ministries, government agencies, and private sector organisations.

The committee comprises representatives from various organisations, including Motherland Africa Team, Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, National Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), and Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

The primary objective of the committee is to ensure the successful implementation of the Motherland 2025 Initiative, maintaining timely delivery, effective oversight, and monitoring of project implementation.