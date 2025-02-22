Katsina, TGI, UNHCR Offer Solutions to Problem of IDPs

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, Vice Chairman of the multinational conglomerate, Tropical General Investments (TGI), Mr. Farouk Gumel, and Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Nigeria, Mr. Arjun Jain, have offered solutions to the problem of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

They came up with the solutions to the problem of IDPs at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the four parties at the Katsina State Government House.

Also, they equally looked into the problem of unemployment and food security in the state.

The unique configuration of the federal, state governments, private sector and the United Nations to find solutions for internally displaced communities, is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

It will operationalise the project Livelihoods for Improved Futures for Everyone (LIFE) in Katsina that aims to provide livelihood opportunities for 600 forcibly displaced and host community families.

Through this initiative, Radda has allocated 600 hectares of land to relocate displaced communities and offer them a chance to live in dignity and earn a livelihood once again. Host communities will also be included in this project.

“Katsina is committed to ensuring that all displaced communities can return home safely or find a suitable alternative in the meantime where they live in safety. This initiative is the first of its kind, underscoring our commitment to our people,” Radda said.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yilwatda said the federal government will support social inclusion and assistance to the communities.

He said, “That this project will stabilise 600 families and allow for dry season irrigation will ensure that more families are employed and that we are one step closer to tackling food security and ensuring economic independence to some of the most vulnerable families, especially during the lean season.”

According to Gumel, TGI will be offering technical support to the farmers, along with agri-inputs and zero interest loans while committing to off-take their produce.

“For TGI, our belief is that rural inclusion is core to the overall economic development of our nation. We have a long history of working with small-holder farmers across the nation, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to thrive. This initiative is important because it not only strengthens food security but also promotes a dignified approach to re-integrating displaced members of society, while expanding the capacity of the agricultural value chain,” Gumel stated.

On its part, Jain said that UNHCR would be supporting the communities and installing a solar-powered irrigation system that will allow for dry season irrigation that will eventually be run by the communities themselves.