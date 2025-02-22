CSOs, NCDMB Disagree over Alleged N9.9Bn Misappropriation 

.Amidst call for probe

Alex Enumah and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance (CCSGG) yesterday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to thoroughly investigate alleged misappropriation of N9.9 billion by the Executive Secretary (ES) of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

The group noted that it became aware of serious allegations regarding the mismanagement of public funds within the NCDMB under the leadership of Ogbe.

This was just as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch petitioned the Executive Secretary to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Specifically, Ogbe is being accused of spending N9.9 billion on consultancy services without following the appropriate legal and financial processes.

These funds, it hinted, were disbursed through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to a consultant, with no clear documentation or evidence that the consultant had met the criteria for receiving such a large financial outlay.

Meanwhile, the NCDMB has dismissed the allegations accusing CCSGG of “recycling the same bogus and unfounded allegations that were recently published against the operations of our agency by Sahara Reporters”.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Convener, CCSGG, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, stated: “the same man approved the sum of N503 million for workshop in London and as if that is not enough he allegedly approved and disbursed more than N400 million for end of year party broken down into four tranches of N99 million each”.

Jacob told journalists that Ogbe’s actions allegedly violated procurement laws, regulations established under the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board Act, and the Public Procurement Act.

“These serious infractions call into question his fitness to continue in public office, given the significant implications for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability,” he said.

“We request that the EFCC examine whether the consultancy contract was awarded in compliance with Nigerian procurement laws and whether the necessary clearances were obtained from the BPP and the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“If the EFCC’s investigation confirms that Engr. Ogbe violated financial regulations or committed acts of corruption, we urge the commission to pursue appropriate legal and financial actions against him in accordance with Nigerian anti-corruption laws,” Jacob added.

Meanwhile, in the petition to the ICPC dated February 17, the NGO claimed that Section 75 of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board Act mandates that the governing council of the NCDMB may enter into any negotiations, agreements, and contractual relationships as may be necessary.

“Did any of the ministers overseeing this board and the members of the governing council authorise this contract? As a chief executive of a parastatal, did he violate his threshold of approval? the petitioner asked.

While they claimed that the consultancy contract was allegedly not advertised, thereby violating procurement laws requiring competitive bidding and transparency in the award of government contracts, the group alleged that, “there are serious concerns that the contract was not cleared by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), as stipulated by the Public Procurement Act, which is essential to ensuring that government contracts are awarded and executed transparently.”

The NGO subsequently urged the ICPC to investigate the financial activities of NCDMB, particularly focusing on the alleged misappropriation of N9.9 billion.

“We request that the ICPC perform a detailed audit of all financial records and transactions related to consultancy contracts, disbursements, and approvals.

“We request that the ICPC examine whether the consultancy contract was awarded in compliance with Nigerian procurement laws and whether the necessary clearances were obtained from the BPP and the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Reacting to the allegations through the Corporate Communications Department, the NCDMB dismissed the allegations describing it as the work of mischief makers.

“NCDMB organised a Strategic Workshop with Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government that pertain to the oil and gas industry to interrogate and find areas of alignment in the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, in line with our Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap’s enabler on Stakeholder Collaboration and Engagement.

“The workshop is held every year, and involves the leadership and senior management of those critical agencies, with a view to ensuring a harmonious policy and regulatory implementation by all agencies and institutions connected with the NOGICD Act implementation,” the board said.

Besides, the NCDMB maintained that due process was followed and that all expenditures in relation to the Strategic Workshop and other projects of the board were made in accordance with approved financial and procurement guidelines.

“S.B Capital Partners & Advisory Limited is one of the forensic auditors engaged by the Board since 2018 to carry out forensic audit of all unremitted deductions by oil and gas companies and other entities meant for the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF).

“S.B Capital Partners & Advisory Limited has a valid and running contract approved to carry out the recovery of the Board’s funds and the transactions under reference falls within the contract of the firm”, it added.

In addition, the Board maintained that it did not need to get approvals from the Governing Council, or other superior organs for a running project with valid documentations.

The Board further claimed that it conducts all its operations within the highest levels of transparency, which is why it has for three consecutive years won the award from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) as the number one agency in transparency and efficiency amongst all federal ministries, departments and agencies.

“We beseech the media and members of the public to completely disregard the concocted allegations by some desperate individuals, who are determined to tarnish the hard earned reputation of the Board.We know the sources and sponsors of these attacks on the Board and in due time they would be revealed,” the NCDMB stated.