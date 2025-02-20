Obasanjo to IBB: Expect Bad, Good, Ugly Reactions to Your Book

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has told former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, to expect good, bad and ugly reactions to the book he has written.

Obasanjo who chaired the occasion, said by writing the book, Babangida had not only contributed to history making, he had contributed to documenting history.

The book titled, “A Journey in Service”, is an autobiography of Babangida. The occasion also included fundraising for a presidential library.

Obasanjo said: “You have not only contributed to history, you have contributed to documenting history.

“It is an important part of our nation building to keep accurate records. Please don’t be unduly worried about critics and put him down syndrome.

“It may even be an indication of success, but take note of objective criticism. A chronic critic of mine, the late Tunji Braithwhite, may his soul rest in perfect peace, condemned a book of mine. And when asked if he had read it, he answered in the negative. He said he had not read it, and said that once Obasanjo was the writer, it must be condemned.”