CeBIH Partners Stakeholders to Push AI Adoption in Nigeria’s Banking Sector 

Kayode Tokede

In an era where digital transformation is redefining financial services, the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) disclosed that it is collaborating with Global InfoSwift Consulting (GIC) and HPS to bridge the Artificial Intelligence (AI) gap in Nigeria’s banking sector.

CeBIH realised that digital transformation is redefining financial services globally and it is planning to host an industry workshop in Lagos with a theme “ Bridging the Digital, Security, and Artificial Intelligence divide in Nigeria” scheduled for February 21, 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman, CeBIH, Mr. Ajibade Laolu-Adewale, stated that the world is advancing in the fourth industrial revolution, most specifically AI and blockchain technology.

Laolu-Adewale noted that the global shift towards cashless economies, AI-powered banking and advanced cybersecurity has made it imperative for Nigerian businesses to adapt quickly, stressing that the increasing concerns over fraud, regulatory compliance, digital identity and financial inclusion presented timely opportunity for stakeholders to gain-cutting edge insights and solution from global experts.

He said that the focus of the workshop is aimed at expanding financial inclusion in Nigeria by leveraging AI-driven banking solutions for seamless and affordable financial access; strengthening payment security through implementing next generation fraud prevention and risk management framework and enhancing digital payment adoption by exploiting tokenization, QR codes, blockchain and omnichannel banking solutions.

He added that the workshop is not only for banks but for all interested e-business and technology enthusiasts who register to attend.

Commenting, the Managing Director, Global InfoSwift Consulting (GIC),Afolabi Oke, explained that the firm has been working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the years, revealing that GIC has worked with the apex banking regulating body to come up with an IT roadmap strategy for the financial sector in the country.

“We have the depth of the industry and that is why we are partnering with CeBIH to expand AI in the banking sector,” he added.

According to Oke, a lot of information would be shared and we encouraged all the banks to endeavor to attend amid building a stronger Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Speaking also, the Senior Director, HPS, Mr. Mehdi Amine, noted that digital transformation is at the heart of the company’s development.

He disclosed that there is more than $9 trillion money stream in digital mobile banking and $6 million in wallets, urging on the need to secure businesses as it is the key to any business and industry development.

He noted that securing business and industry developments has to do with collaboration with key stakeholders.