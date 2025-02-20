  • Thursday, 20th February, 2025

Babangida Admitted Abiola Won June 12 Election in New Book, Osinbajo Reveals

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), admitted that the Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola won the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

Osinbajo disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while reviewing Babangida’s book titled, “A Journey in Service”.

He quoted the former military general in his book that if he had to do it all over again, he would do it differently.

He stated: “He also answers the question whether Abiola actually won the June 12 election, and I quote him, ‘although I am on record to have stated after the election that Abiola may not have won the election, upon deeper reflection and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results, which are published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt that MKO Abiola won the June 12 elections.”

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.