PSC Elevates Three CPs to AIG, 16 DCPs to Commissioners of Police

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the promotion of CP Garba Ahmed, CP Yobe State Command; CP Nemi Edwin Osigoboka Iwo, CP Border Patrol and CP Salman Garba Dogo, CP Kwara State Command to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs).

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said that Ahmed from Katsina State was former Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Enugu State Command and Oyo State, respectively.

Iwo, he said, was former CP CTU, Force Headquarters, CP Force Intelligence and CP Edo state Command.

He also said that Dogo was former CP General Intelligence, Force CID, CP Armament and CP Kano State.

Ani averred that the 16 Deputy Commissioners promoted to substantive Commissioners of Police were Audu Umaru who was promoted and retired.

“Others were Cyriacus Enechukwu; Gombit Bangs, Eloho Okpoziakpo, Mamman Giwa, Rosemary Akpan, Umar Kabir and Usman Jibrin.

“Naziru Abdulmajid, Osadolor Olaye, Modi Filiya, Sani Omolori, Hassan Saleh, Hammed Sule, Ayodele Adeyemi, and Justine Oranwusi, Director of Works, Force Headquarters were also promoted to substantive Commissioners of Police,” he said.

The promotions, he said were the highpoints of an extraordinary Meeting of the Commission presided over by Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd.

He stated that the candidates for promotion were subjected to written examination and oral interview.

Argungu used the occasion of the interactive session to warn the officers to stay clear of civil matters such as land, marital issues, debt collection etc and allow the courts to adjudicate on such matters.

He said the Commission will deal decisively with any of them caught engaging in such matters.

He said the Commission will continue to monitor them and support them to give off their best.