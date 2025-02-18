Oye Visits Obasanjo, Alake, Urges Better Synergy to Drive Economic Devt

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., led a high-level delegation on courtesy visits to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, emphasising the need for stronger collaboration to drive national and economic development.

The visit to the traditional ruler, in Abeokuta, Ogun State is part of NACCIMA’s tradition of visiting traditional institutions during council meetings.

Oye during the courtesy call expressed profound appreciation to the monarch for the warm reception despite his demanding schedule, highlighting NACCIMA’s role as the umbrella organization for Nigeria’s organized private sector, focusing on promoting business growth, investment, and industrial development.

Oye stressed that the visit was an opportunity to seek the monarch’s support and royal blessings, while reaffirming NACCIMA’s commitment to Ogun State and Nigeria’s overall economic progress.

He noted that the visit preceded NACCIMA’s quarterly Executive Committee and Council meetings, scheduled for February 12-13, 2025, in Abeokuta.

In response, Oba Gbadebo commended NACCIMA’s contributions to the national economy and emphasized the importance of supporting and promoting locally produced goods.

He noted that Nigeria’s indigenous products remain highly competitive across Africa and pledged to collaborate with the private sector to further drive industrialization and economic growth.

Following the royal visit, the NACCIMA delegation proceeded to the Obasanjo Presidential Library for an interactive session with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

During the session, President Obasanjo lauded NACCIMA for its unwavering commitment to private-sector advocacy and its critical role in economic development.

Obasanjo emphasised that sustainable growth in Nigeria hinges on public-private partnerships and called on the government to pay more attention to the private sector’s concerns.