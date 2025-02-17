DSS Clarifies Role In Invasion of Lagos Assembly  

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Service (DSS) has clarified its patriotic role in foiling the imminent breakdown of law and order in Lagos State House of Assembly following a protracted leadership crisis that threatens national security.

Operatives of the DSS had stormed the Assembly complex Monday and attempted to seal off the entire complex and the office of the Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

But the Assembly workers and lawmakers had prevented the DSS officers from carrying out their action.

A source in DSS said that contrary to reports by a section of the media that its operatives stormed the state Assembly, sealing offices of the Speaker and his deputy, it was the Assembly that invited security agents to maintain law and order.

Citing a leaked letter dated February 14, 2025, the source said that the Assembly management informed security agencies in Lagos that there was credible information that plans were afoot to forcefully reinstate the former Speaker of the Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, on February 18, 2025.

This, the Assembly management said, posed “a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members”.

The leaked letter, which bore reference number LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323,

was signed by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. A. T. B. Ottun, and was addressed to the DSS Director in the state, as well as the heads of other security agencies in Lagos State.

Captioned ‘Urgent: Enhanced Security Measures For LSHA Premises’, the Acting Clerk wrote: “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action.

“The impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume office on the 18th of February, 2025, as the Speaker, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“﻿﻿﻿In light of this situation, we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday, 16th February, 2025 by increasing the presence of your men, and as well observe a strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice.

“We look forward to your prompt attention sir. thank you.”