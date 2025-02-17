BAT Ideological Group Hails Defection of PDP Members to APC in Kaduna

. PDP reconciliation committee chairman says devt worrisome

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Some supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the aegis of BAT Ideological Group(BIG), have commended the governance style of Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani for reversing the trend where the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not have a foothold in Southern Kaduna with the defection of the political bigwigs from the zone to their party.

According to the group, this reversal of the trend by Sani led to the defections of some prominent chieftains of the party in Kaduna to the ruling APC recently.

About 50 prominent members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state were received into the APC by Governor Uba Sani. The defectors included: a former Governor of the state, Ramalan Yero, Senator Shehu Sani, Senator Danjuma Laah, Hon Godfrey Ali Gaiya, a former member, House of Representatives, four serving federal lawmakers, and three members of the state assembly among several others.

However, the Chairman of the Kaduna State PDP Appeal and Reconciliation Committee, Shuaibu Miqati, has described the defection of the prominent chieftains of the party to APC as “a sad and worrisome development.”

But the Executive Director of the BAT Support Group, Chief Atoyebi Bamidele has assured the defectors that they were welcome to the party having taken the right step.

He added that having come under the same umbrella with the president, they will enjoy all the fruits of his care and political kindness which he said had started with the establishing of a university in the area.

“It is trite that success has extended family and relations while failure is an orphan; that will be a fair attempt at explaining what is happening in Kaduna State which with the latest trooping into the APC in the state.

“Southern Kaduna, which used to be a bastion of opposition to the extent that the former administration of the diminutive Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in frustration allowed insecurity to fester there since he couldn’t get a foothold there has now turned to APC.”

“BIG therefore, is happy to welcome them to the party with the assurance that they are now part of a big family under the umbrella of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who will ensure that their suffering and suppression stop.

“That has already started with the approval and sitting a university in the area,” the group said.

Assuring them that it was an opportunity to right the wrongs inflicted on the area in the past, they commended the government of Uba Sani for playing better politics than his predecessor.

“Your coming to the party is a testament to the good administrative strategy of President Tinubu and shows that as father of all, he will continue to ensure national cohesion and protect every part of the country as father of the nation.

“We therefore, welcome those our brothers to the party in no particular order: Sen Danjuma Laar, Hon Godfrey Ali Gaiya, Hon Amos Gwamna Magaji’s (Serving member house of reps Zangon Kataf / Jaba federal constituency, Hon Donatus K Mathew (Member of reps Kaura federal constituency), Hon Henry Marah Zakarieh (Member representing Jaba constituency State House of Assembly) and Hon. Samuel Kambai Koza (Member representing Zango constituency (Kaduna State House of Assembly)

“Others are Mr. Emmanuel Kantiok (Member state Assembly Kaduna Zonkwa constituency), Hon. Ado Dogo Audu (three-time member, House of Reps), Mr. Joseph Chiroma (Retired staff of TCN), Hon Paul Wani (Former chairman, Kauru LGA), Hon Mikiah Tokwak (Former chairman of Jemaah local government), Hon Morondia Tanko (Former state assembly member, Kagarko constituency), Hon Timothy Chindo (Former member, Kaduna state assembly), Hon Shehu Tafarke (Former PDP chairman Kagarko LGA), Mr. Michael Auta (Labour Party zone 3 senate ticket flag bearer in 2023 elections), Hon Keneth Suwa (Former exco member, NNPP), Hon Ben Kure (Former state chairman of NNPP), Hon Nuhu Audu (Former NNPP state chairman), Sunday Baba (former vice Jema’a LGA), Isah Ciroma, Labour Party Chairman, Hon. Seth Bakut and Hon Shehu Tafarki, Chairman of PDP, Kagarko LG among others.

“Well done Senator Uba Sani for neutralising opposition in Kaduna State.

“BAT Ideological Group welcomes all you to our great party and family,” they stated.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development in an interview yesterday in Kaduna,

Chairman of the Kaduna State PDP Appeal and Reconciliation Committee, Shuaibu Miqati, has described the defection as worrisome.

Miqati noted that although there are a number of issues in the PDP, it is not sufficient reason for people to jump ship more so that an appeal and reconciliation committee had been inaugurated by the to resolve the them.

He said: “It is indeed a very sad and most worrisome development. While there indeed issues as regards a number of events like party congresses and primary elections leading to the emergence of flag bearers in the last Local Governments elections, it is not sufficient a reason for people to jump ship more so that an Appeal and Reconciliation Committee has been inaugurated by the PDP.

“The committee has commenced work immediately and in ernest with maximum support of party elders and leaders.

“While people may have reasons to change their affiliation to a party, disagreements, differences, and challenges are customary and necessary in any gathering of people no matter the level of homogenuity.

“This is what is essential for people to bear in mind. It is a painful loss, but such is life, and life is not constant.”

He, however, said the PDP could have done better if the congresses were held slightly in better condition, circumstances, and processes.

He added that reaching out early to aggrieved party members as well as addressing the grievances of party faithful would have stemmed the tide of decamping.

According to him, “Politics is dynamic and change just as challenge is permanent feature. You will see more defections from the APC to PDP soon.

“Be ready, be prepared, and watch out with care and calmness for the unfolding scenarios.

“If care is not taken, history would repeat itself. In 2014, a number of people left the PDP, and a handful of these people were back to the party. We live to see.”