2Baba’s Family Writes DSS, Declares Singer Missing 

The ongoing marital crisis rocking the home of Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has taken another dramatic turn as the singer’s family formally petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over his sudden disappearance.



The Idibia’s family in a petition signed by Wilson Anuge, said the singer left his residence in his lounge-wear since February 10, 2025 suggesting that he was going for his habitual walk and had not returned home since then.

“We are writing to urgently seek your assistance regarding a profoundly troubling situation involving a member of the Idibia family, Mr. Innocent Idibia (also known as Tuface or 2Baba), whom our client reasonably believes has been missing since Monday, February 10, 2025.



“We believe that Mr. Innocent left his residence in the early hours of 10 February 2025 in his loungewear, suggesting that he was going for his habitual walk, but he has not returned home since then. Despite the best efforts of his family, staff, and the management of his record label to reach or locate him—including contacting his friends and acquaintances—they have been unable to establish any contact or ascertain his whereabouts.

“This disturbing situation, coupled with the fact that those who should have heard from him have not done so for over 72 hours, has left his entire family deeply concerned,” the petition read in part.



The family noted that 2Baba had never gone missing before, nor had he ever abandoned his work for such an extended period. They added that it was out of character for him to be completely out of touch.

They also expressed concern over calls from several of his close friends who had received messages from what appeared to be his social media accounts soliciting financial assistance.



“These messages are alarming, as Mr. Innocent is financially independent and has never required assistance in such a manner. This has led his family to suspect that his identity may have been compromised and that someone may have abducted him, actively manipulating him to exploit his contacts for monetary gain.



“The implications of this situation are grave, and the possibility of foul play or coercion cannot be overlooked. As a family, our clients are deeply worried not only about his physical safety but also about the potential misuse of his identity while he remains unaccounted for.”

The family, therefore, requested the intervention of the DSS, urging the agency to use its resources and expertise to locate 2Baba.



“It is worthy of note that the victim is a legend and holds a celebrity status in the Nigerian music industry, with countless youths and citizens looking up to him—not to mention his wife, children, relatives, and employees, who are now traumatised. His musical empire has also been left in a state of paralysis as a direct consequence of the suspect’s criminal act of abducting him and rendering him incommunicado.

“Our humble request is that you intervene urgently to investigate, locate, and rescue the victim from wherever the suspect is currently detaining him.”

Reports had emerged on Thursday showing the singer proposing to a lawmaker in the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osaruwa, just hours after professing his desire to marry her.

2Baba had in a post on his Instagram story announced a divorce from his wife, Annie. He was later captured in a viral video proposing to the 31-year-old Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osaruwa.

The singer’s mother later took to social media to allege that the lawmaker had used some charms to hold her son down. 2Baba’s mother in a viral video released yesterday, also used the opportunity to call on Osaruwa to let go of her son whom she said was delusional.